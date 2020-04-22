Manifest Season 2 Episode 14: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Latest And Information

- Advertisement -

Expected episodes of the next season of the Manifest has been established. Manifest is a supernatural television drama series. The tv series was initially premiered on September 24, 2018. NBC know as National Broadcasting company has come to broadcast the show. Information has been gathered by us linked to the Manifest upcoming episode.

The Series was produced Laura Putney by Cathy Frank, Margaret Easley, and Harvey Waldman. The tv series’ core subject looks similar incidents that happened years. The story has been quite modified to boost supply and success. Due to the rising popularity and positive response from the fans, the production has revived the series’ season. Within this guide discuss the season two episode 14 release.

That Are Heard Contained in Manifest Season 2?

The throw of Manifest consist of the celebrities

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone

J. R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone

Jack Messina as Cal Stone

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl

Matt Long as Zeke Landon

Daryl Edwards as Robert Vance

Alfredo Narciso as Captain Riojas

Brandon Schraml as Director Jansen

Jared Grimes as Adrian

Andrene Ward-Hammond as Captain Kate Bowers

Yasha Jackson as Suzanne Martin

Ellen Tamaki as Drea Mikami

Carl Lundstedt as Billy

Leah Gibson as Tamara

Maury Ginsberg as Simon White

Olli Haaskivi as Isaiah

Nikolai Tsankov as Marko Valeriev

Francesca Faridany as Fiona Clarke

When Is Manifest Season Two Episode 14 Release Date?

Release Date of Manifest Season 2 Episode date hasn’t been confirmed. It also declared that episode 13 is the final of the next season. The announcement has been confirmed from the production. The drama show will be broadcasted covering various regions of distinct areas of the country.

The series can be made available in online video streaming platforms such as YouTube, Hulu Sling NOW. As far now, these will be the information related to details and the launch date. But, we’ll update the progress once statement drops.

Recap Of Manifest Season Two

Manifest Season 2 started streaming on January 6, 2020. The procedure has been completed by the series prior to the outbreak of coronavirus. More than a million viewers watching the collection are now held by the show.

Following Are The Details Of The Episode Of Year 2

Episode 1 — Aired on January 6, 2020 — Fasten Your Seatbelts led by Joe Chappelle, written by Jeff Rake & Bobak Esfarjani

Episode 2 — Aired on January 13, 2020 — Grounded directed by Claudia Yarmy, composed by Laura Putney & Margaret Easley.

Episode 3 — Aired on January 20, 2020 — False Horizon led by Nathan Hope, composed by Jeannine Renshaw & MW Cartozian Wilson.

Episode 4 — Aired on January 27, 2020 — Black Box directed by Sherwin Shilati, written by Simran Baidwan & Bobak Esfarjani.

Episode 5 — Aired on February 3, 2020 — Coordinated Flight directed by Marisol Adler, written by Matthew Lau & Marta Gené Camps.

Episode 6 — Aired on February 10, 2020 — Return Trip led by Mo Perkins, written by Laura Putney & Margaret Easley.

Episode 7 — Aired on February 17, 2020 — Emergency Exit directed by Jean de Segonzac, composed by Jeannine Renshaw & Ezra W. Nachman

Episode 8 — Aired on March 2, 2020 — Carry On directed by Nicole Rubio, composed by Jeff Rake & Simran Baidwan.

Episode 9 — Aired on March 9, 2020 — Aeroplane Bottles led by Ramaa Mosley, Composed by Matthew Lau & MW Cartozian Wilson.

Episode 10 — Aired on March 16, 2020 — Course Deviation directed by Michael Smith, composed by Laura Putney & Margaret Easley

Episode 11 — Aired on March 23, 2020 — Unaccompanied Minors directed by Andy Wolk, composed by Jeannine Renshaw & Marta Gené Camps

Episode 12 — Aired on March 30, 2020 — Call Sign led by Joe Chappelle, composed by Simran Baidwan & Ezra W. Nachman.

Episode 13 — Aired on April 6, 2020 — Icing Conditions directed by Romeo Tirone, composed by Jeff Rake & Matthew Lau.