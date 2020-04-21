Home TV Series Manifest Season 2 Episode 14: Release Date, Cast And All The Latest...
TV Series

Manifest Season 2 Episode 14: Release Date, Cast And All The Latest Update

By- Vikash Kumar
Most episodes of the next season of the Manifest was launched. Manifest is an Americal television drama show. The tv series was initially premiered on September 24, 2018. As National Broadcasting company has come to broadcast the series, NBC, also know. We’ve gathered much information related to this Manifest upcoming incident.

Cathy Frank, Laura Putney, Margaret Easley, and Harvey Waldman produced the Series. The core subject of the tv series appears incidents that occurred earlier. The story has been modified to enhance the supply and commercial success. Due to the positive reaction from the fans and the popularity, the production has revived the season of the series. Within this article discuss the Manifest season two episode 14 release date, cast, trailer, and all you want to know.

RELEASE DATE

NBC has not yet renewed manifest for a different year nevertheless, enthusiasts are hoping that the season gets a different renewal, the very first two seasons have experienced a fair share of 3.5-4 million viewers, but unfortunately in the middle of season two, we saw a drop in audiences.

Season 2 premiered on January 6, 2020, which means that even when Manifest is renewed for a year three, we won’t have the ability to see it before the end of 2021 or start of 2022.

PLOT

Two passengers watched every other one after the other, and they realized that death is inevitable. However, at the end of the tube that means there is a way they can be stored, a few passengers watched the light by the end of year two, the narrative will probably pick up from where it made in season two.

Cast

  • J. R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez
  • Luna Blaise as Olive Stone
  • Jack Messina as Cal Stone
  • Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl
  • Matt Long as Zeke Langdon
  • Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone
  • Josh Dallas as Ben Stone
  • Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone
