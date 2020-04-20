Home TV Series Manifest Season 2 Episode 14: Release Date, Cast And All Information
TV Series

Manifest Season 2 Episode 14: Release Date, Cast And All Information

By- Ajeet Kumar
Most episodes of the next season of this Manifest was established. Manifest is an Americal tv drama series. The tv show was established on September 24, 2018. As National Broadcasting company has come to broadcast the show, NBC knows. The information has been gathered by us.

The Series was created by Laura Putney, by Cathy Frank, Margaret Easley, and Harvey Waldman. This tv series’ subject appears incidents that occurred earlier. The narrative has been modified to boost supply and success. Because of the positive reaction by the fans and the popularity, the manufacturing has revived this series’ period. Within this guide talk about the season 2 episode 14 release.

When Is Manifest Season 2 Episode 14 Release Date?

Release Date of Manifest Season 2 Episode date has not been verified. Additionally, it declared that episode 13 is the season’s closing. The statement has been verified in the creation. The drama show is going to be broadcasted covering areas of distinct areas of the nation.

The show is made available in video streaming platforms such as YouTube, Hulu Sling NOW. As far now, these will be the information linked to information and the launch date. Once statement drops we’ll update the advancement.

Recap Of Manifest Season 2

Manifest Season 2 began streaming on January 6, 2020. The procedure has been finished by the show. Over a million audiences are now held by the series.

Following are the details of the event of season 2

  • Episode 1 — Aired on January 6, 2020 — Fasten Your Seatbelts led by Joe Chappelle, composed by Jeff Rake & Bobak Esfarjani
  • Episode 2 — Aired on January 13, 2020 — Grounded led by Claudia Yarmy, composed by Laura Putney & Margaret Easley.
  • Episode 3 — Aired on January 20, 2020 — False Horizon led by Nathan Hope, composed by Jeannine Renshaw & MW Cartozian Wilson.
  • Episode 4 — Aired on January 27, 2020 — Dark Box led by Sherwin Shilati, composed by Simran Baidwan & Bobak Esfarjani.
  • Episode 5 — Aired on February 3, 2020 — Coordinated Flight led by Marisol Adler, composed by Matthew Lau & Marta Gené Camps.
  • Episode 6 — Aired on February 10, 2020 — Return Trip led by Mo Perkins, composed by Laura Putney & Margaret Easley.
  • Episode 7 — Aired on February 17, 2020 — Emergency Exit led by Jean de Segonzac, composed by Jeannine Renshaw & Ezra W. Nachman
  • Episode 8 — Aired on March 2, 2020 — Carry On led by Nicole Rubio, composed by Jeff Rake & Simran Baidwan.
  • Episode 9 — Aired on March 9, 2020 — Aeroplane Bottles led by Ramaa Mosley, Composed by Matthew Lau & MW Cartozian Wilson.
  • Episode 10 — Aired on March 16, 2020 — Course Deviation led by Michael Smith, composed by Laura Putney & Margaret Easley
  • Episode 11 — Aired on March 23, 2020 — Unaccompanied Minors led by Andy Wolk, composed by Jeannine Renshaw & Marta Gené Camps
  • Episode 12 — Aired on March 30, 2020 — Call Sign led by Joe Chappelle, composed by Simran Baidwan & Ezra W. Nachman.
  • Episode 13 — Aired on April 6, 2020 — Icing Conditions led by Romeo Tirone, composed by Jeff Rake & Matthew Lau.
Ajeet Kumar

Manifest Season 2 Episode 14: Release Date, Cast And All Information

