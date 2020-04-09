Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Board 12th Result Date, check Here

- Advertisement -

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 – MSBSHSE will announce Maharashtra board HSC result tentatively on May 28, 2020. Maharashtra 12th result 2020 will likely be available on mahresult.nic.in. Students will have to enter the mother’s first name to check Maharashtra HSC result 2020 and their roster number. The online Mah HSC result 2020 will provide details of a student along with marks for your examinations. Maharashtra HSC examinations were held from February 18 to March 18, 2020. The direct connection to assess 2020 to Maharashtra 12th outcome will be supplied within this article as soon as it is released. Students can check their outcome 2020 Maharashtra board using the SMS facility. Last year, Maharashtra plank HSC result was declared on May 28 and exams were held between February 21 and March 20, 2019. HSC result 2020 Maharashtra board is expected to be outside through precisely the same period this year also. So, stay tuned here, to receive all the upgrades about other aspects along with Maharashtra HSC Result 2020.

Newest updates:

April 3 – The board is expected to release Maha HSC result 2020. So there are not many chances of delay in the result because of lockdown from the state.

April 2 – As per reports, Teachers are checking Maha HSC response sheets in their home.

The board will release Maharashtra 10th outcome 2020 following the announcement of the 12th-course result.