MacBook Pro Is In Trouble Due To The Leak Of Dell XPS 15 And Dell XPS 17

The brand new Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 have been leaked before, but now Dell itself has leaked the specs for these two MacBook Pro rivals. Plus they seem like very powerful Apple alternatives. Dell France was first to publish the merchandise listings to the Dell XPS 15 9500 and Dell XPS 17 9700. However, the site then took the listings down.

Luckily, our sister site Notebook Mag gobbled up all the specs, with the support of Notebookcheck and consumers on Reddit. Here’s everything we know about the Dell XPS 15 2020 and Dell XPS 17 2020 so much and how they stack up using all the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The Very Best laptops right new MacBook Pro 2020: Here’s what’s coming from AppleDell XPS 15 2020It looks like that the Dell XPS 15 9500 is becoming the Dell XPS 13 2020 remedy, providing an edge-to-edge screen in a more compact layout. The MacBook Pro 16-inch has slender bezels, also, but it’s no a full-screen look like this.

How compact are we talking?

The Dell XPS 15 2020 will reportedly weigh only 4 pounds and quantify 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches. The prior XPS 15 was a heftier 5 pounds and 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches. So that the Dell XPS 15 wins weight (not a surprise gave its little screen) but is not quite as skinny as the MacBook Pro. Another key selling point of the 16-inch MacBook Pro would be the speakers. In reality, Apple’s laptop provides the best sound we have ever heard on a notebook. And Dell is fighting back with just two top-firing speakers on each side of the keyboard.

Concerning specs, there are two leaked CPU options in the Core i7-10875H and Core i9-10885H CPU. On the other hand, the graphics are not RTX tier; the sole GPU recorded thus much is Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650Ti. There is also up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of all SSD storage.

The Dell XPS 17 2020 looks like a real MacBook Pro 16-inch equal, with exactly the very same CPUs recorded as the Dell XPS 15. So that means you can get Core i7-10875H and Core i9-10885H CPU. More significantly, the GPU maxes out with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060. The RTX 2060 chip inside the Dell XPS 17 should beat the AMD Radeon Pro 5500M within the 16-inch MacBook Pro, at least when it comes to gaming. And you get to ray tracing support from Nvidia’s GPU. Other specs for the XPS 17 2020 include the choice of a 1080p non-touch display and a 4K touch screen. We’d go the non-touch route for more battery life.

The XPS 17 2020 has another attribute that both the MacBook Pro 16-inch and the XPS 15 lack: a Windows Hello IR camera. That means that you need to be able to log in just by staring in the XPS 17, which can be easier than using the Touch ID button at the MacBook Pro. Apple has not brought Face ID to its laptops yet. As you might expect, this 17-inch beast is bigger and heavier than the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It is recorded at 14.7 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches and 5.5 pounds.

Outlook

The Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 for 2020 both look just like a formidable one-two punch against the MacBook Pro 16-inch. The Dell XPS 15 provides a lot of power in a sleeker layout, while the Dell XPS 17 could outshine the MacBook Pro when it comes to graphics might at the cost of portability. We look forward to analyzing both laptops when they are formally announced — again.