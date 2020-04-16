Home TV Series Netflix Lucifer will once again get fans hot under the collar when the...
Lucifer will once again get fans hot under the collar when the fantasy thriller returns for its fifth season

By- Vikash Kumar
The devilish procedural thriller delighted fans when Netflix swooped in to save it from Fox’s untimely cancellation. Unfortunately, the creation of Lucifer’s fifth season was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving viewers itching to get more actions.

Filming was underway when production was put on hold with the finale left to shoot, for its fifth season of Lucifer.

Regrettably, Netflix Biblical drama’s forthcoming instalment is a gigantic undertaking in post-production editing and effects, therefore’Lucifans’ may be awaiting past the release date.

The past few years have been a rough road for lovers, as Netflix swooped in to resurrect the show for two seasons after its unceremonious cancellation.

Moreover, although the fifth and fourth seasons were reported to be Lucifer there have been plenty of signs to indicate the show could eventually return for season six.

It’s been reported that celebrity Tom Ellis has signed on for additional filming responsibilities for the series, whenever the streaming service can confirm how nicely the period performs, but the choice is down to Netflix.

Before fans receive a very clear indication of what the future holds for the acclaimed fantasy series with season five amid a hurdle, it could be a while.

Despite this uncertainty, some viewers may have figured out how Lucifer may eventually come to an end.

Episode names for season five have been published beforehand, and also the title of the season finale that was epic contains a hint for the series’ future.

Many fans have taken to Reddit to talk about what A Chance at a Happy Ending, incident 16, shows about the future of the series.

1 eagle-eyed enthusiast posted: There might be two ways this may go; possibly’We may finally have a chance at a happy end’ or, the one that I hope it is not but you will never know,’ We might never have a chance at a happy ending’.”

This eager fans suggested the title could be referring to dialog between Lucifer and his will-they-won’t-they love attention, Detective Chloe Decker (played by Lauren German).

Many long-term viewers are convinced the series will end with Lucifer and Chloe confirming their feelings and walking into the sunset.

Finally, the post included: “So what should they’ve some time together, but then only for some time and they need to go their separate ways?”

Furthermore, another enthusiast replied: “The dilemma is that I don’t know what to want because I need the show to end with Luci & Chloe collectively, but on Earth, having fun and sticking up for truth, justice, and the American way.”

Chloe may have to abandon her career that is comfy to begin a new life together with her flame, with Lucifer reclaiming his dominion over the underworld.

