Lucifer season 5 release date: When will Lucifer season 5 air?

By- Vikash Kumar
Usually, we could use our immense and interrogate wisdom to forecast when a series is very likely to the atmosphere, however, Lucifer is an entirely different kettle of fish.

Seasons one and two aired in the prior at the start of the season 2016 and the latter in September. Season three hit on screens in October 2017 that looked before four fell May 2019 as though it’d be the final.

So in regards to the season, we place our bets on a 2020 launch. But do not ask us to acquire special.

Back in February 2020, the Lucifer authors room revealed that they had just wrapped up on their last day working, meaning that each episode has been written.

To mark the occasion, DB Woodside said: “Today was the final full day for those writers in the room. Please make sure to flooding their timelines w love & gratitude.”

Chris Rafferty added: “Closing day of this Lucifer Writers Room because we finished plotting our series finale. It has not sunk in yet since we still have more writing, shooting & editing to do, but we observed this bittersweet day with lots of love & laughs”

Production has been postponed in the aftermath of the Coronavirus epidemic. Like any other Netflix show waiting in the wings, it’s not yet evident when filming will recommence, meaning that Lucifer season five can now be pushed back to late 2020 as well as 2021 at the earliest.

Either way, 1 thing we do know for a fact is that the show is going to be divided. Ellis is shown on The Kelly Clarkson Show in October 2019: “Season five… is going to be split into two halves. Netflix is going to drop eight episodes, then there’s likely to be a little break, then another eight episodes”

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

