Lucifer Season 5 Release Date: When is it coming to Netflix? What To Expect From Season 5?

Lucifer Season 5 is coming! Regrettably, however, said the fifth season of Lucifer, while recently enlarged by Netflix to 16 episodes, is going to be the last we see of the series. It’s so much more than we ever thought possible, so pat yourselves on the back if you joined in with the #SaveLucifer campaign — you’ve earned it!

In the most recent news, it seems that an episode of Lucifer’s 5 season will proceed with the”Once More, with Feeling” route, place to showcase a musical adventure! You may read more about that from the”Episodes” section below.

Lucifer Season 5 Release Date: When is it coming to Netflix?

Lucifer Season 5 will be published in May 2020 on Netflix, and this isn’t the official launch date, it’s an expected release date in the past seasons. The future of this show could be saved as loyal fans have already taken charge and began online efforts to save the series. The showrunner, Ildy Modrovich, also revealed that the conclusion of finishing the series was carrying with the utmost care, and the statement was made to give fans some time to” accept and process it.” But she revealed that she’s open to the collection, so there is still hope for fans to get more Lucifer content later on.

What to expect from season 5 of Lucifer

Before we get into spoiler territory for season 4, Netflix made a fantastic season’s 1-3 recap for Lucifer that published before season 4.

Firstly, let’s recap the final episode as there’s a whole lot to dive right into.

The final episode (episode 10 –“Who’s da New King of Hell?”) Sees Lucifer return home to assist contain. Chloe and Lucifer also disclose their love for each other (no real surprise there) with Lucifer stating, “his very first love was never Eve.”

Throughout the season, we’ve seen Chloe battle to come to terms with the fact Lucifer has a demonic side, which is why Eve’s introduction made feel.

Season 4 sets seasons up with all the demons back home in hell now understanding that Lucifer never intends on coming home.

The episode opens with Lucifer stating his goodbye as he returns hopefully temporarily to Chloe.