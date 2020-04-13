Lucifer Season 5: Release Date of Rumors Busted! Season 6 Plans Announced On Netflix

- Advertisement -

Among the famous and shows are coming back together with their season 5, and fans can not remain calm.

The king of hell is coming back with another season filled with drama and thriller, Lucifer has some amazing evaluations and fans and reviews have loved each prior year.

IS LUCIFER RENEWED FOR A SEASON 5

YesLucifer was officially revived for a year five back on May 17th, 2019 the series announced a renewal but it came with a bit of sad news as well, the makers have decided that season five of Lucifer is going to be the last year for the series.

Fans still can’t accept the news that Lucifer will be over; however, the cast has a positive outlook on this.

The filming for year 5 began on September 6th, 2019; there were rumors that season five will probably be split into 2 parts,s that’s true.

CAST FOR LUCIFERS SEASON 5

Here is a list 5

Dennis Haysbert as God

Tom Ellis as Lucifer

Lauren German spine as Detective Chloe Decker

Kevin Alejandro as Detective Dan Espinoza

DB Woodside as Amenadiel

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen

Scarlett Estevez as Trixie Espinoza

Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin

Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez

LUCIFER SEASON 6 PLANS

Well, yes, you are guessing it right. Lucifer will be getting a year since we noticed that there is speculation of Netflix and WB talking, six fans are going gaga on this news.

However, we found out that season six will be the other half of season 5 yes, but we do get more episodes, which is currently going to be a win-win situation.