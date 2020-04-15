Lucifer season 5 release date: Has Netflix confirmed Lucifer release date and all the latest update

- Advertisement -

Netflix has been keeping silent about when Lucifer’s new season will be released – until now.

Posting on April 8, Netflix France fell its clue that the show is on its way.

They wrote: “Can you feel the flames from hell? Lucifer season five arrives soon… (we promise we will give you a date).”

This left fans enthusiastic as the creators have been keeping quiet about the release date of this series so far.

Some audiences were left worried after filming has been halted during production on the season five finale on the season as well as this.

But it feels like viewers need not be concerned as its season is splitting five.

This means that there will be two parts of eight episodes for audiences to get trapped into.

So while the show will be falling, while Netflix has not confirmed, it looks like the information is going to be announced soon.

Season four was released on the channel back on May 8, 2019, and fans are optimistic to get a similar air date this season.

Back in March, Maze celebrity Lesley Ann-Brandt also teased the initial part could property around.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she explained: “We are so lucky because 99 percent of our series was shot.

“So they can still air the first episodes and I imagine maybe, I don’t understand, but I imagine it’s likely going to be about the same time when we aired the past seasons. So maybe May or June?”

The news that the release date is practically upon them sent fans with lots of excitement.

1 fan tweeted Netflix back stating”This is like an emotional rollercoaster,” to which the streamer responded, “We are being we know.”

Another figured the show may be coming on May 8, but Netflix teased: “That was last year”

It seems like Netflix is currently keeping its audiences guessing about it will property.

But when it finally does arrive, it is anticipated the new string will pick up from the ending of year four, which saw Lucifer (played by Tom Ellis) reunite to Hell later Chloe Decker (Lauren German) confessed her feelings to him.

About where we’ll see them next, Talking, celebrity spoke to Entertainment Tonight too.

She explained: “Season five picks up… Chloe is heartbroken but she’s attempting to almost play it cool less or more with Maze (Lesley Ann-Brandt).

“They’re going out, drinking a great deal, they are dancing. But Maze is serving her.

“Chloe does not have any idea where Lucifer is. She’s heartbroken but does not have any idea how to reveal it.”

Ellis teased too much time may not be spent by Lucifer in the upcoming outing at Hell.

He added to the publication: “You find out a lot of things in the very first episode actually about what Lucifer’s intentions are, so I’ll leave it at that as a tease.”