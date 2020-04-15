Lucifer Season 5 Release Date, Episodes, Trailer, and Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Season Five of ‘Lucifer’

- Advertisement -

After being canceled by Fox and picked up by Netflix, supernatural play Lucifer was recently renewed for a fifth and final season, and filming is currently underway. “We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our series last season, and letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our conditions,” said series runners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich of this renewal. “Above all, we would like to thank the fans for their unbelievable fire and support. The best is yet to come!”

And while fans were already mourning the end of the series, it feels like there might only be one more season of Lucifer before it says goodbye to good–execs are reportedly in discussions for a sixth and final period of Lucifer (how fitting), along with Tom Ellis has officially signed on for the period when Netflix decides to go ahead with it.

Fans are incredibly eager to find out what the group has to offer in the upcoming season Together with the period of Lucifer being reasoned. However, we know that all good things have to come to a conclusion, and the same applies to Lucifer.

As it’s been verified that the upcoming fifth season of the show will be the last season the ride is coming to an end. Tom Kapinos has developed the show also it follows Lucifer Morningstar because hell is abandoned by him and that he resides in Los Angeles where he runs his nightclub and works as the adviser of LAPD. By picking it up, the series has it’s tough moments as it was dropped out of the list by Fox, nevertheless, Netflix did justice.

Earlier on 6th June, Lucifer was given a sign to get a final and fifth year by Netflix. According to reports by the group, Lucifer has included openings for fans since the last season will have 6 episodes from the preceding seasons. We have gathered information and all of the details regarding the show, so here is.

When is the Lucifer Season 5 Release Date?

While no date has been set for season 5 (and also we do not have a preview yet, possibly ), a 2020 release is probably, with all episodes dropping simultaneously on Netflix. However, it seems like the coronavirus outbreak might induce the premiere back a little, as production on the fifth season has been halted for now.

Netflix had extended the order for the season, and the final season of the show is going to be 16 episodes rather than 10. In addition, we know that the final season is going to be released in two separate parts, similar to the last period of fellow Netflix show BoJack Horseman.

“Season five of Lucifer is going to be split into two halves,” Tom Ellis recently said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Netflix will drop eight episodes, there is likely to be a small break, and then they’re likely to drop another eight episodes.”

Will the main cast be back for season 5?

Tom Ellis, who plays the titular character, will of course be returning. Ellis recently told Men’s Health that he got into the best shape of his life ahead of filming season 4, so we can probably expect Lucifer to be ripped as hell when the show comes back from hiatus. Cast regulars Kevin Alejandro, Lauren German, D.B. Woodside, Scarlett Estevez and Lesley-Ann Brandt are all also coming back.