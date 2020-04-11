Lucifer season 5: Good news for Lucifer fans ! Netflix has just set the Web on fire

- Advertisement -

Netflix has set fire to the Internet by teasing the upcoming release of season 5 of the Lucifer series. A date will be given shortly.

Lucifer created a hit. Many were the lovers to throw themselves about the episodes to follow the adventures of the renowned devil and his teammate that is magical.

Netizens were frustrated to find out that season 5 is the final. However, given the success of the show, the producers had made the choice to continue the show!

Tom Ellis didn’t wait a second. He jumped at the chance to don his suit! Announced for spring 2020, season 5 does not have a date.

But the Netflix platform has only put fire to the powder using another post on networks. Yesterday, she announced,” Would you feel the flames of Hell?” Lucifer year 5 is coming shortly… (promised, we’ll provide a date).”

SEASON 5 OF LUCIFER SHOULD BE HERE SOON!

The information quickly made the buzz! Indeed, it occurs 1 month before the anniversary of year 4. Or 666 hours before the broadcast.

A coincidence that nonetheless seems very calculated! A masterstroke for production. Lucifer fans have the right!

In any case, Internet users seem to be impatiently awaiting the newest experiences of Chloe Decker and Lucifer Morningstar.

The season should consequently have. All this for the sole purpose of earning fans’ pleasure last!