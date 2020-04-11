Home TV Series Netflix Lucifer season 5: Good news for Lucifer fans ! Netflix has just...
TV SeriesNetflix

Lucifer season 5: Good news for Lucifer fans ! Netflix has just set the Web on fire

By- Vikash Kumar
Netflix has set fire to the Internet by teasing the upcoming release of season 5 of the Lucifer series. A date will be given shortly.

Fantastic news for Lucifer fans! Netflix has only placed the Web on fire. The platform suggests that season 5 of the famous series should be published very soon!

Lucifer created a hit. Many were the lovers to throw themselves about the episodes to follow the adventures of the renowned devil and his teammate that is magical.

Netizens were frustrated to find out that season 5 is the final. However, given the success of the show, the producers had made the choice to continue the show!

Tom Ellis didn’t wait a second. He jumped at the chance to don his suit! Announced for spring 2020, season 5 does not have a date.

But the Netflix platform has only put fire to the powder using another post on networks. Yesterday, she announced,” Would you feel the flames of Hell?” Lucifer year 5 is coming shortly… (promised, we’ll provide a date).”

SEASON 5 OF LUCIFER SHOULD BE HERE SOON!

The information quickly made the buzz! Indeed, it occurs 1 month before the anniversary of year 4. Or 666 hours before the broadcast.

A coincidence that nonetheless seems very calculated! A masterstroke for production. Lucifer fans have the right!

In any case, Internet users seem to be impatiently awaiting the newest experiences of Chloe Decker and Lucifer Morningstar.

The season should consequently have. All this for the sole purpose of earning fans’ pleasure last!

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

