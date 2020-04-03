Love, Death & Robots Season 2: Release Date And Everything You Need To know

- Advertisement -

Netflix’s NSFW anthological animated sci-fi series Love, Death & Robots is unlike anything else about the streaming service, and for anyone wondering whether we can anticipate a Love, Death & Robots Season two, full of even more titillating and sometimes gruesome sci-fi tales, the brief answer is yes.

We got some updates concerning the creation for the second season.

Love, Death & Robots Season 1 was released on Netflix in March 2019 and provided 18 distinct stories ranging from 6 to 17 minutes long, each telling a unique story with a different animation style. The show is produced by Deadpool director Tim Miller in cooperation with David Fincher, and it is easily among the strangest TV series on Netflix.

Seeing Love, Death & Robots is a hectic, bewildering experience that feels just like a collision between two of Netflix’s additional show: Black Mirror and Devilman Crybaby. Like Black Mirror, the series delivers an anthology of unconnected tales that lean towards science fiction, therefore there is no chronological connective tissue. And akin to Devilman Crybaby, it veers into hyper-violent, over-sexualized strings that dazzle and bewilder. That fails to catch the variety of genres and narrative styles that Love, Death & Robots grapples with.

For anyone mature enough to appreciate exactly what Love, Death & Robots is going for, they will devour these 18 episodes in no time at all — and they’re going to need more.

Will Love, Death & Robots get a Season 2? What do we expect out of it? There’s no use in predicting an anthological series’ plot like this because episodes could go anywhere and do anything within the realm of fantasy and science fiction. And there is little reason to guess that there’ll ever be a direct sequel to some episodes.

Nonetheless, here’s everything we know about Love, Death & Robots Season 2:

WILL LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS GET A SEASON 2?

Yes! At a June 2019 tweet, Netflix’s See What is Next Twitter account affirmed that Love, Death & Robots was picked to get a”Volume 2″ and Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2) had joined as supervising director to oversee all episodes.

Reviews for Love, Death & Robots were overwhelmingly positive, and even though Netflix seldom releases streaming numbers for its series and films, it appeared as the series was widely viewed dependent on chatter over social networking.

On YouTube, Netflix hosted an eight-hour countdown to the show’ release. That’s something Netflix if ever, does. Netflix’s “NX” Twitter account additionally committed nearly every tweet the week of the show’s release to boosting teasers and graphics in Love, Death & Robots.

Love Death + Robots lands on Netflix TONIGHT at 12AM PST. Watch the live countdown now: https://t.co/KJd4AIy5yO pic.twitter.com/wtlP08M3Sr — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 14, 2019

Netflix spent a great deal of energy and time and for good reason: It is bonkers, stirring, and entirely original. Since each episode is disconnected and brief, there is no reason Netflix would not be able to release episodes in batches.

“Love, Death & Robots is my dream job, it combines my love of animation and amazing stories,” stated co-creator Tim Miller in January. “Midnight films, comics, magazines and books of all excellent fiction have motivated me for years, but they had been relegated to the fringe tradition of geeks and nerds of that I had been part. I am so fucking excited the inventive landscape has changed enough to get adult-themed cartoons to become a part of a larger cultural conversation.”

This being Miller’s”dream project,” we sincerely doubt he will quit making these anytime soon.