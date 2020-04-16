Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date Updates, Story Details And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Here’s everything we know about Netflix’s Enjoy Alarm season 2 after season 1 of those K-drama dependent on the Korean webtoon of the same name. Since kicking off its programming venture, Netflix has generated films and TV shows in all kinds of genres. Now, Netflix is also delving into the world of Korean articles using original series and movies made specifically for fans of K-dramas. One of these is the high concept sci-fi love drama Love Alarm.

Based on the webtoon by Chon Kye-young, Love Alarm tells the story of three young individuals who come of age once the world-changing app named Love Alarm is published. The program, when turned on, allows users to know who within a 10-meter radius has feelings for them. Because the program is synced with all the user’s heart, there’s no solution to lie, which causes some problem when two childhood friends – version Hwang Sun-oh (Song Kang) and his housekeeper’s son Lee Hye-Yeong (Jung Ga-ram) – both fall for the same girl, Kim Jojo (Kim So-Hyun).

Netflix published Love Alarm season 1 on August 22, also at October 29, Love Alarm was renewed by Netflix for season 2. It is uncertain exactly how many episodes Enjoy Alarm season two will include, but year 1 ran eight episodes in length, so that appears to be a fantastic bet. For people who just can not wait to check out Enjoy Alarm season 2, here is what to expect.

Love Alarm Season 2 Release Date

About when Enjoy Alarm season 2 will release on Netflix, that’s largely determined by the length of time it takes to craft. Love Alarm season 1 is only eight episodes, therefore a prospective season 2 may not take too much time to make. Nevertheless, year 1 was announced in early 2017 and didn’t release until August 2019 – however followup seasons rarely take as long as the initial outing. Given Netflix normally releases TV series seasons roughly a year apart, it’s possible to Enjoy Alarm season 2 could launch in August 2020. But that remains to be seen.

Love Alarm Season 2 Story Details

Fans who finished Love Alarm season 1 undoubtedly can’t wait for the reveal of how that cliffhanger ending pans out. The season 1 finale ends with Jojo caught between Sun-oh and Hye-Yeong, ringing the two of their love alerts but not able to ring either of theirs due to the shield given to her by Cheong Duk Gu (Lee Jae-eung). A potential season 2 would no doubt give fans an reply to the question of what happens next for these three, possibly even showing who Jojo eventually ends up with (that the webtoon does continue past the point where the TV series falls off, but can also be unfinished).

Further, Enjoy Alarm season 2 would likely demonstrate the Love Alarm 2.0 app in action. As revealed from the season 1 finale, Love Alarm 2.0 will have the ability to tell who will fall in love with each other, predicting how feelings will expand between two individuals. That’s a logical next step for your program and is a premise rich for play because it could affect Jojo’s selection between Hye-Yeong and Sun-oh.

Last, there’s still the mystery surrounding Love Alarm’s developer. Viewers understand Duk Gu developed the program since he gave the shield technician that is exceptional to Jojo before evaporating and he’s shown in the developer’s bedroom. However, the Love Alarm 2.0 demonstration is provided by somebody who’s certainly not Duk Gu. What happened to him and the Love Alarm company is passing off somebody else as the developer are questions a possible Enjoy Alarm season 2 could answer, along with finally resolving the love triangle between Jojo, Sun-oh and Hye-Yeong once and for all.