Lord Of The Rings TV Show Reportedly Parts Ways With An Essential Member Of The Production Team

By- Naveen Yadav
Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV show has reportedly parted ways with renowned J.R.R. Tolkien scholar Tom Shippey, one of the world’s most experts on the writer and his works.

This information comes from a different Tolkien scholar, Corey Olsen, who said through a Livestream (via TheOneRing.net) that Shippey advised him that he’s no longer involved. Olsen, who was literally as he responded to a question declined to discuss details.

“I will say, it’s not that easy [since Amazon fired Tom Shippey],” Olsen said. “I don’t think that’s exactly what occurred. Just like they just fired and up Tom Shippey.”

He added: “It’s not that easy. Is he still involved? I don’t believe so. I am not 100 percent sure if that’s the permanent state of affairs, but I do not think he is involved at right now.”

Shippey himself has yet to comment officially, while Amazon has not either.

Shippey was among those many big names that Amazon declared in August 2019 for the Lord of the Rings job. Shippey, a professor of Old English in Oxford just like Tolkien, worked about the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Before Amazon paused production on account of the COVID-19 crisis, the Lord of the Rings TV show was filming in New Zealand. There is not any word as to when filming will begin. New Zealand has some of the most rigorous lockdown laws anywhere in the world.

