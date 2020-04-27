Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Want To Know

- Advertisement -

Log Horizon is your case of a publication written by Mamare Touno. The show is exemplified by Kazuhiro Hara. The show premiered on an internet website called Shosetsuka Ni Naro in 2010 in Japan. Yen Press began the publication of an English translated version of this publication. This show, revived by Satelight, started airing on TV. The second season aired on October 4, 2014. The upcoming season is also by Studio Deen.

The Release Date Of Log Horizon Season 3

The anime has been revived with the majority of the cast. Season three will be named after quantity 12 of the web collection. The official acronym is DORT.

It will premiere in October 2020. At this moment, the arcade is still in production and will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

The Cast Of Log Horizon Season 3

The identical cast of season 2 is expected to go back for the sequel. Cast members of this last season like Mike Yager (Shiroe), Joji Nakata (Nyanta), and Emiri Kato (Akatsuki), together with other significant cast members will reprise their roles.

The Plot Of Log Horizon Season 3

The story is about approximately thirty thousand gamers playing while logged during the twelfth expansion package, MMORPG who was hauled to the game world. To deal with this new world Shiroe, along with his friends decide to team up.

According to the reports, NHK didn’t possess any materials for a season. However, the news of a third season is confirmed, and it’s also shown that the season will be based on the portion of the novel series.

The Story Of Log Horizon Season 3

Stuck in an online game along with thirty thousand other people after an upgrade to the game that was stated. Hid friends and he Akatsuki and Naotsugu band together to face the new challenges. From the world of video games, which will be their new reality, today.

The story is quite similar to sword art on the internet and .hack collection. The anime is from the Niseko genre aimed at the shonen audience.