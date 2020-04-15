Log Horizon Season 3 Release Date, Cast And All The Upcoming News

- Advertisement -

Japan is among the source of anime net series. One of their successful anime show is Log Horizon. Like the others, it is also adapted from the novel series of the identical name. The writer of these books is Mamare Touno, and they’re illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara. The audience was notable and appreciated both seasons 2 and 1. Though season 2 finished in 2015, there was no news of Log Horizon season 3 then.

But a few rumors are abuzz while nothing has been verified the season of this series will broadcast in October 2020. The forthcoming season of the anime series has been named Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table. It is anticipated to have 12 episodes unlike 25, in it, as. Moreover, Studio DEEN Animation Company which animated Season 2 will animate the 3rd season.

WHAT WILL THE CAST OF LOG HORIZON SEASON 3?

The cast of year 2 is expected to return for the upcoming sequel. Cast members of the previous season like Mike Yager (Shiroe), Joji Nakata (Nyanta) and Emiri Kato (Akatsuki), along with other important cast members will reprise their roles.

What’s Log Horizon about?

The Log year revolves around a graduate student Shiroe. While trying to set up the expansion pack Elder Tales, of an RPG game, he has trapped in the sports world along with gamers. As he is not great at socializing with others, by forming a union with players named Log 28, he tries to survive in the new world.