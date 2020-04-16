Log Horizon Season 3 Release Date, Cast And All Latest Update

- Advertisement -

The anime series, Log Horizon aired back in 2014, and fans of this series have been desperately trying to hear about the future of this sequence. Log Horizon, a novel series by Mamare Touno was illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara, and it was adapted into four manga series. While the other three focussed mainly on the personalities of Light Novel the one revolved around the plot of the show.

Soon, the show got its anime adaptation which made its debut 2013 along with the next season ran from 2014 to 2015, however, after the second season aired, the series did not get renewed, and it’s already 2019, but still, there is no word on whether the anime will get its third period or not. There have been lots of false rumors which claimed that the anime will get a renewal by 2019, however, it is pretty complicated when it comes to giving an anime show like this because of its year. We’ve brought information and all of the latest updates regarding the show, so this is.

Ordinarily, the production home needs origin materials to accommodate an anime series and for a particular period to happen, a lot of story materials are required and the manufacturing home generally keeps a difference to prevent any conflict between the first source and the anime. For long-running series, in publishing the manga chapters that were specific in case a delay occurs, the anime can be postponed by making filler episodes.

However in Log Horizon’s event, if reports are to be believed, NHK doesn’t have sufficient story materials to renew the series. It’s said that the big hiatus between the 10th and 11th volumes of this series created this dilemma. The 11th volume came out in 2018 and NHK created two seasons 25 episodes each, of Log Horizon. So, almost, for Season 3, to occur, they would call for a lot of narrative materials from the source.

When is Log Horizon Season 3 Release Date?

Log Horizon Season 3 will be released in October 2020. This year the show is confirmed to be arriving, and the third season of Log Horizon will release in October 2020.

cast In the’Log Horizon Season 3′

Mike Yager as Shiroe

Jôji Nakata as Nyanta

Jovan Jackson as Nyanta

Tomoaki Maeno as Naotsugu

Emiri Kato as Akatsuki

And more…

The storyline log Horizon Season 3′

The Log Horizon’s season 3 spins around a grad student, Shiroe (Mike Yager). He has captured in the sports world together with players while trying to present an RPG game, Elder Tales’ expansion pack. He tries to get by from the world by forming an association with players, as he is not utilized to communicating with other people.