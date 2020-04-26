Home Entertainment Log Horizon Season 3: Premiere Date, Cast And All the Upcoming Details...
Log Horizon Season 3: Premiere Date, Cast And All the Upcoming Details About This Season

By- Alok Chand
Log Horizon is an anime series that has been in several people’s hearts. The show is adapted from a novel, which was subsequently become manga series and a novel series that eventually was adapted into an anime series. This Log Horizon series’ journey is appreciated by fans and amazing; make sure it manga or anime. The Japanese novel was published in 2010 followed by an English version in 2015. Subsequently, the novel’s anime series came out in 2013, succeeded by another season in 2014. Fans have been speculating for the season since that time.

Log Horizon Season 3

We’ve covered all of the information regarding whether the series will return for the third season, it’s cast and the storyline for the season. Read to know more.

When Can the Third Season of Log Horizon Come?

The show’s initial season was released on October 5, 2013, which was followed by a year in the subsequent year 2014. Recently the anime show’s manufacturers announced that the show will return for a third run in October 2020. And with the announcement of the official release date, the also announced the title for season third as”Log Horizon: Fall of the Round Table”.

Is There Trailer out for Log Horizon Season 3?

As of this moment, posters or no trailers have been published in year 3 from the manufacturers.

Log Horizon Season 3: Who Will Be in the Cast?

Most of the main cast from the last season are going to return this time. We’ll see Mike Yager as Shiroe, Joji Nakata as Nyanta, Emiri Kato as Akatsuki. We’ll also see Toya Minori, Isuzu, and Naotsugu at that moment. There are speculations that this time will be entered by many personalities.

Plot and Storyline in Log Horizon Season 3

As mentioned earlier, the year is titled as all of the Round Table’ which also happens to be the name of this book in the book series. So it is likely that the makers will follow the storyline from the novel. As noticed in the season, some villainous creatures that were outwardly tried to invade the planet, known as Tenwazawai. The tension between will rise between East and West Empire and the Round Table Alliance, that had been forced to bring peace in the Akiba.

Alok Chand

Log Horizon Season 3: Premiere Date, Cast And All the Upcoming Details About This Season

