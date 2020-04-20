Home Technology LG Velvet Shown Off in Official Video With Snapdragon 765G, Triple-Cameras,
LG Velvet Shown Off in Official Video With Snapdragon 765G, Triple-Cameras,

By- Viper
LG has released an official teaser video of its forthcoming design-focused smartphone, named ‘Velvet‘. The video shows the device in all its glory, but also affirms a number of its specifications, such as the Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G connectivity. The movie further shows that the phone is going to have USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, something which’s becoming increasingly uncommon in high-end devices.

The video also shows off a teardrop top-notch to your selfie-camera upfront along with a triple-cam array at the trunk. Keeping with the contemporary design language, the phone also seems to have thin bezels on all sides and if the movie is not anything to go by, it will be offered in four color options — Aurora White, Illusion Sunset, Aurora Grey, and Aurora Green.

The movie, which can be 35 minutes long, does not reveal anything about the device. LG started teasing the Velvet earlier this month by releasing a bunch of sketches and leaves to provide a notion about exactly what the device will look like. The business said that it chose on a’minimalist’ layout with a raindrop-like camera array at the back, as well as curves on the front and rear. Another noteworthy feature is the 3D Arc layout that LG says will consist of ‘less sharp edges and angles,’ which should make the phone more aesthetically pleasing.

LG Velvet is expected to be the replacement for the company’s flagship G-series which has been first introduced in 2012 with the launch of the LG Optimus G. The new moniker completely altered the erstwhile’ Optimus’ branding the subsequent year with the introduction of the LG G2, but with sales continued to plummet through time, the company has now seemingly changed its approach and is concentrating on design rather than compete with the likes of Samsung on specs and features.

