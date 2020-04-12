Home Technology The LG Velvet Introduces A Totally New look For LG Handsets And...
Technology

The LG Velvet Introduces A Totally New look For LG Handsets And Battle Against Samsung And Apple

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
The LG V60 ThinQ 5G might have just come, but LG is currently eyeing its second movement in its own attempts to stick out from the remainder of the smartphone audience. Plus it seems like it is going to be a significant departure from the company lineup of handsets.

LG is teasing the forthcoming introduction of this LG Velvet, a brand new cellphone the Korean firm says marks the beginning of a brand new product roadmap that highlights”distinctive layouts and tactile’ elegance” There is a launch date provided for the LG Velvet or no specs.

LG Velvet

LG is highlighting the appearance of its phone focusing on the camera selection of the Velvet. Unlike the square arrays that appear on the rear of the 11 Professional, this Galaxy S20 collection along with Pixel 4, the LG Velvet includes a collection of lenses, and the telephone manufacturer says will take less space.

The 3 lenses descend by dimensions — a consequence that LG explains as evoking raindrops and begin in the top left corner of this LG Velvet. The cameras are going to be under the glass surface, although the main lens protrudes from the rear of the telephone.

The LG Velvet features what LG explains as a 3D Arc layout marked with screen borders that are curved. Which ought to create the forthcoming phone a lot easier to grasp of LG, the organization says.

 

LG Velvet

Together with the Velvet, LG says it is moving out from an industry-wide custom of using names believe G set apparatus and that the V that LG sells. LG claims that the titles of phones will probably be expressive and comfortable, ideally telling you exactly what to anticipate from the handset in a manner that slapping on the number or a letter on it can’t.

While LG might not be tipping its hands a telephone that seems an awful lot like this version is described by a previous report from Korea. That report, published earlier this month from Naver, clarifies a successor to the LG G8 powered with a Snapdragon 7 set chip — probably the Snapdragon 765 when LG plans to generate a 5G telephone — along with a 6.7- to the 6.9-inch screen.

That may be carrying the front camera of the phone into consideration, although This report mentions the telephone will have a total of four cameras. Naver asserts that this phone would cost approximately $700.

