LG V60 THINQ: Release Date, Specs And Feature

- Advertisement -

LG V60 THINQ is declared to be launched in May 2020 and certainly will operate on Android 10 OS. The Smartphone will be available only in 1 color i.e. Blue & will also have a built-in fingerprint sensor as the primary security feature, along with the host of connectivity options concerning 3G, 4G, GPS, Wifi, NFC Bluetooth capacities.

The phone will come with 128 GB of internal storage. The Smartphone is going to be powered by 1×2.84 GHz, 3×2.42 GHz, 4×1.8GHz Octa-core heart Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 Processor. An 8 GB of RAM will ensure the phone runs even the most memory intensive software & show no symptoms of lag. 128 GB of internal storage will not be open for the Sd card expansion.

- Advertisement -

The Phone will include a powerful 5000 mAh battery to help it’s a 6.8-inch screen, having a resolution of 1080 x 2460 in 395 PPI. LG V60 THINQ will boast of the double primary camera of 64 + 13 + 0.3 megapixel and 10 megapixels front Camera. The Smartphone is going to have a very low camera aperture of f/1.8. It will support high dynamic range(HDR) imaging.