LG G9 ThinQ Was Rumoured To Pack Snapdragon 765G, 4000mAh

LG G9 ThinQ is thought to be an upcoming mid-range smartphone in the technology giant, a report has indicated. According to the report, LG is planning to make the telephone more affordable whilst retaining the premium features intact by employing the Snapdragon 765G SoC – that affirms 5G connectivity.

The aforementioned chip from Qualcomm was recently spotted on ZTE’s Axon 11 5G and Nokia 8.3 5G smartphones. Earlier in January, an alleged leave of the LG G9 ThinQ highlighted the smartphone’s waterdrop-style notch display as well as the quad-camera set up on the back.

The alleged specifications which were published at a South Korean site claimed that together with all the Snapdragon 765G SoC, the telephone will package 4000mAh battery. It’s also rumored that the LG G9 ThinQ will use an AMOLED display instead of LCD. LG had utilized OLED display on LG V50 ThinQ 5G smartphone which was released last year.

The alleged renders had also shown the rumored smartphone using a nearly bezel-less screen, an in-display finger sensor, and a 3.5-millimeter audio jack. The latest report from South Korea supposes the LG G9 ThinQ is going to be priced at KRW 900,000 (approximately Rs. 54,600).

At the moment, several features of LG G9 ThinQ like the versions, camera specifications, storage details, and connectivity options are unknown. However, by taking a look at the recently published mid-ranged 5G smartphones such as ZTE’s Axon 11 5G and Nokia 8.3 5G, we can anticipate a host of similar attributes on LG’s next budget smartphone. More information will be revealed that once LG affirms the launch of LG G9 ThinQ