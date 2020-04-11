Home Technology LG G9 ThinQ Was Rumoured To Pack Snapdragon 765G, 4000mAh
Technology

LG G9 ThinQ Was Rumoured To Pack Snapdragon 765G, 4000mAh

By- Viper
- Advertisement -

LG G9 ThinQ is thought to be an upcoming mid-range smartphone in the technology giant, a report has indicated. According to the report, LG is planning to make the telephone more affordable whilst retaining the premium features intact by employing the Snapdragon 765G SoC – that affirms 5G connectivity.

The aforementioned chip from Qualcomm was recently spotted on ZTE’s Axon 11 5G and Nokia 8.3 5G smartphones. Earlier in January, an alleged leave of the LG G9 ThinQ highlighted the smartphone’s waterdrop-style notch display as well as the quad-camera set up on the back.

- Advertisement -

The alleged specifications which were published at a South Korean site claimed that together with all the Snapdragon 765G SoC, the telephone will package 4000mAh battery. It’s also rumored that the LG G9 ThinQ will use an AMOLED display instead of LCD. LG had utilized OLED display on LG V50 ThinQ 5G smartphone which was released last year.

Also Read:   Comparison Between Two Top Flagships Phone Xiaomi Mi 10 and Samsung Galaxy S20

The alleged renders had also shown the rumored smartphone using a nearly bezel-less screen, an in-display finger sensor, and a 3.5-millimeter audio jack. The latest report from South Korea supposes the LG G9 ThinQ is going to be priced at KRW 900,000 (approximately Rs. 54,600).

Also Read:   You Will Be Rewarded By Adidas GMR In FIFA Mobile If You Play Football For Actual

At the moment, several features of LG G9 ThinQ like the versions, camera specifications, storage details, and connectivity options are unknown. However, by taking a look at the recently published mid-ranged 5G smartphones such as ZTE’s Axon 11 5G and Nokia 8.3 5G, we can anticipate a host of similar attributes on LG’s next budget smartphone. More information will be revealed that once LG affirms the launch of LG G9 ThinQ

Also Read:   You Will Be Rewarded By Adidas GMR In FIFA Mobile If You Play Football For Actual
- Advertisement -
Viper
Viper is a tech enthusiast, who is constantly active in the field of technology. He is following his passion for technology.

Must Read

Vodafone Launches All New Rs. 47, Rs. 67, Rs. 78 Plans With Up to 90 Days Validity, Caller Tune Benefits

Technology Viper -
Vodafone has added three new plans in its Value Added Services section. Priced at Rs. 47, Rs. 67, and Rs. 78, these programs offer...
Read more

The 100 Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Other Major Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The 100 is an American Science Fiction TV Show.
Also Read:   Coronavirus Impact: Digital Tools Maintain Classes on as Schools, Colleges Shut
It's established a good fanbase owing. It made its debut in 2014 0n the CW network,...
Read more

Justice League 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
More than two years following Justice League's release, the promised sequel to this movie is sight. While the movie was scheduled to hit theatres...
Read more

LG G9 ThinQ Was Rumoured To Pack Snapdragon 765G, 4000mAh

Technology Viper -
LG G9 ThinQ is thought to be an upcoming mid-range smartphone in the technology giant, a report has indicated. According to the report, LG...
Read more

Halo Infinite: Release Date And All The New Updates

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
We're drawing nearer and closer to Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X, as the game is put discharge. The game in the Halo series is...
Read more

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date and Part 2 Schedule Details

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6 launch date is declared and the wait is now over. Fans have been waiting for at least...
Read more

God of War developer Sony Santa capture suit and posted a picture to Twitter

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
Look, most of us know God of War (2018) is getting a sequel. The yield of Kratos was showered with universal praise that was...
Read more

Google’s New Program Makes It Easier For Non-Coronavirus Patients To Connect With Physicians

Corona Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The coronavirus pandemic has left hospitals and physicians overwhelmed with new patients. Some hospitals won't even admit individuals exhibiting non-coronavirus symptoms. A brand...
Read more

Jack Ryan Season 3: Release Date, Cast, And Allergic Access To Know Everything!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Jack Ryan Is a Superb show. It's on Amazon Prime Video also fans have been Hooked by it ever since. The show has seen 2...
Read more

Alexandra Macias Is A Nurse At Texas Whose Widely-Shared Facebook Post About Her Job Treating Coronavirus Patients Will Break Your Heart

Corona Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Alexandra Macias is a nurse in Texas whose widely-shared Facebook post about her work treating coronavirus patients is a brutal, tragic read. She...
Read more
© World Top Trend