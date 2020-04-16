Lg G9 Thinq: Release Date, Specs, Leaks And Features

- Advertisement -

LG G9 was expected to reach MWC tradeshow in February 2020, with LG rather promising to hold another event shortly. However, new reports suggest the phone line could now happen to be canceled entirely, together with LG looking to introduce a new flagship line.

The LG G8 was looking a little old compared to the recent competition, as a result of its chunky screen notch, dual-lens camera, and rear rather than in-display fingerprint detector, so the G9 required to pull out all the stops to turn things around. Though we have seen some escapes for your G9, the flow has not been as fruitful as we might expect.

- Advertisement -

After a while of no news in any way, a leaked LG G9 renders through worldtoptrens leakers gave us an initial possible appearance at the smartphone – however, they simply render of what the phone might have seemed like. As you can see below, the headlines would be it will come on the rear with flash with no less than four cameras and keep the headset jack. The plan remains similar to the G8X and the screen looks like it’s going to be approximately 6.7-6.9inch using an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a camera notch. There is not too much else to gain apart from the estimated 169.4 x 77.6 x 8.8millimeter measurements (9.4mm including back camera bump) plus a USB-C port.

The business told us in MWC 2019 that going forward all V-series phones will probably be 5G, and most of G-series 4G, but that’s now appearing unlikely since Qualcomm confirmed that the newest Snapdragon 865 chipset will support a 5G modem as standard, meaning LG can not maintain the G9 4G without giving up on flagship specs – which appears improbable. Qualcomm’s Keith Kressin clarified that producers could always choose to just promote a snapdragon 865 smartphone as 4G anyway, but added that”we’re unaware of a single [manufacturer] that’s planning to market the 865 as 4G.”Where LG has impressed us is in its output and in its screen signal, which is something we would expect to see follow through if it materializes.

The G8 includes a Crystal Sound OLED, which is the term for tech that in essence pumps through the display of a phone out a sound. The display vibrates in use and is helped by the bottom-facing speaker for bass. The G8 also has DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, which emulates a 7.1-channel system, Hi-Fi Quad DAC, MQA support along with a Boombox Speaker, which employs the internal space of the phone for a resonance chamber.

Together with Samsung finally ditching the headphone jack on its Note 10, and most other smartphone manufacturers have already done sowe expect LG will leave it in place as a unique selling point, particularly when it will once again move big on we would also expect to watch LG refine its 6.1at Quad-HD+ FullVision OLED panel using a diminished or removed selfie camera top-notch, most likely moving down the Samsung route of a punch-hole-style cutout, and at very least make standard the triple-lens camera of this Korean version of the LG G8. (There is a patent out there for a 16-lens LG phone, but we’re fairly certain that’s unlikely.)

We are also hoping to see a return of the Dual Screen that was the chief selling point of the V50 ThinQ and G8X ThinQ – with a much-improved version encouraging the latter. With a few extra tweaks and refinements, a third iteration could prove a compelling – and economical – response to the telephones.

worldtoptrends has discovered that both the G9 and G10 have been trademarked by LG, though both absence the ThinQ moniker. This does not mean it will ditch ThinQ, needless to say. Past the G10 it looks to follow the instance trademarking G40, G30, and G20 of Huawei p30 and p40 nameline.