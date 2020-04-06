Lenovo Legion 5i and Lenovo Legion 7i Will Be The First to Get Nvidia’s Advanced Optimus Technology

- Advertisement -

Lenovo Legion 5i and Legion 7i will be the gaming notebooks. Both laptops are powered by Intel’s Comet Lake H mobile CPUs and Nvidia’s GeForce Super GPUs. Nvidia created a group of announcements today and the Advanced Optimus Technology was among these. This manages GPU use to give a much better battery life on. This means users will acquire experience with G-Sync and long battery life from Optimus.

Why is Advanced Optimus Technology for notebooks?

For G-Sync to operate, gaming laptops constantly used the power-hungry GPU, failing the power-consuming iGPUs. This had a direct impact on the battery life of the gaming laptop. Now, based on Nvidia’s statement, Advanced Optimus Technology will allow the gaming laptops to automatically switch between the iGPU and the discrete GPU, eliminating the necessity to utilize the iGPU as a passthrough. This enables laptop displays to use a variable refresh speed, depending on the kind of program running, which is not supported by current-gen Intel iGPUs in this segment. This essentially means the GPU will operate when playing games or another graphic-intensive job and the laptop will change over to the iGPU surfing the Web or when performing less intensive tasks like watching videos. This will result in better battery life. And, the Legion 5i and Legion 7i will be the first gaming notebooks to find this technology.

Lenovo Legion 5i and Legion 7i pricing

Nvidia announced the Lenovo Legion 5i using Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU will begin at $999 (roughly Rs. 76,000) whereas the Lenovo Legion 7i using Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU will start at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 91,300). These gambling laptops will be powered by Intel’s new Comet Lake H mobile CPUs.

The current generation gaming laptops the Lenovo Legion Y540 along with the Legion Y740, are also upgraded with GeForce RTX 2070 GPUs and the GeForce RTX 2060. They’ll cost the same as their counterparts, the Legion 7i along with the Legion 5i. According to the report by PC World, the Legion 5i and Legion 7i will gradually substitute Legion Y740 and the Legion Y540 for now, they will be sold in different markets.