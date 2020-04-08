Legend of Zelda- Breath of Wild: Sequel Launch date, Particulars

- Advertisement -

The Legend of Zelda- Breath of Wild. The game was very popular. The developers promised A sequel but no news came out for nearly two years.

Legend of Zelda has gained over 17 million worldwide and has won the game of the year award. So it is much more challenging to believe a sequel of this game has not come out yet.

But hope is there on the horizon as talks of this sequel release date have surfaced. The programmer of the game Nintendo has confirmed that the sequel is in development. But it’s improbable that the game will launch in 2020.

LEGEND OF ZELDA SEQUEL TRAILER

The trailer into Legend of Zelda BotW2’s sequel premiered on E3 2019. The trailer shows the avatar at a haircut of Zelda. It shows Hyrulein’s princess an underground chamber engraved with runes. Her hands are shining with lighting. The fans have been going mad over the trailer.

Moreover, the trailer is only 82 minutes in length. Just the lovers would discover some clues because of the lack of dialogues in the trailer.

Zelda and link are observed exploring the dungeons underneath the castle of Hyrule. Link is carrying a torch that lights their way. Spirits with vines’ form arise from the tombs. The duo is observed riding a beast that looks like an elephant. Subsequently somethings draw their attention and the scene cuts into the revival of a warrior who was presumed dead.

Last, the video ends with a tremor and the Hyrule castle is engulfed in a dust cloud. There is a message at the end of the video that reads”The sequel to Legend of Zelda: all the Wild is in evolution.”

Rumors

The latest rumor has come from a Youtuber called Tyler McVicker. He’s known to earn rumor movies of a lot of games. Recently he posted a video on his channel about potential information.

Tyler stated that Legend of Zelda 2 would comprise the older map but with extra components such as”miasma” corruption. Players would have to learn more about the dungeons more, this moment. Red Death Redemption 2 motivated this.

Another youtube named Sabi stated that Legend of Zelda BotW2 is due to launch in 2020. But he did warn us about the delay in discharge because of some internal issues. Here’s the link to the article. So we see there are rumors than news on the internet about Legend of Zelda Breath of the sequel.