Launch info just leaked for Apple’s over-ear headphones and AirPods X

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
  • Apple will reportedly launch over-ear headphones and exercise-centric AirPods X this year.
  • The over-ear headphones will debut at WWDC 2020 and will cost $350, while the AirPods X will be revealed that this autumn and will sell for around $200.
  • Apple is allegedly in the process of phasing out Beats in favor of its own branded devices.

Despite the continuing novel coronavirus pandemic, 2020 remains set to be a really active year for Apple product launches. We have already been introduced into new iPad Pro and a more affordable MacBook Air, also if recent reports are to be believed, the iPhone 9 (or iPhone SE, depending on who you speak to) could introduction when next week. This fall, we also expect to observe the 12, but new hardware might be announced before that.

According to prolific leaker Jon Prosser — the exact same individual who claims the iPhone 9 will be revealed next week — Apple is preparing to launch 2 new audio accessories in 2020. Will be the long-awaited over-ear headphones, which will be akin to the Bose Headphones 700 and carry the codename B515. He expects Apple to sell them for $350 and to show the cans for the first time in WWDC off this summer.

Along with these headphones that are premium, which could have been battered with an iOS 14 leak, Prosser claims that Apple will deliver the AirPods X to market. Codenamed B517, AirPods X are constructed for exercising (like BeatsX), will arrive in September or October, and will cost approximately $200. Prosser indicates that AirPods X might be what DigiTimes was referring to as AirPods Guru Lite in previous reports.

They will be a departure for the brand in terms of design if the AirPods X seem anything like the BeatsX. They have an identical design, whereas a cord connects the BeatsX while the AirPods Pro is smaller than the normal AirPods. Nevertheless, if Apple is going to”phase out Beats” (more about this below), the AirPods brand is most likely going to expand beyond the defining appearance of the wireless cans that started in 2016.

Prosser claims that the reason the organization is producing more of its Apple-branded audio devices when it currently owns Beats is that”the AirPods brand is more meaningful and more valuable to Apple than Beats.” Ship them with an Apple logo and they would like to make their headphones all in-house. Eventually, the Beats brand will be phased out entirely, but there is no telling how long it’s going to be before this happens.

Prosser offered some persuasive evidence using a screenshot of a reduction on Beats Solo Pro, Powerbeats, and Powerbeats Guru that Apple employees can take advantage of until April 15th.

With WWDC two weeks away, it will not be long until we know if those escapes are real. Meanwhile, we’ve got a funding iPhone to anticipate.

