Latest update of ‘Godzilla VS Kong’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and information

Godzilla vs. Kong is among the most anticipated upcoming American movie. Legendary’s MonsterVerse Will feature the sequel to the Godzilla: King of the Monsters and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island of 2019. Much-awaited film Godzilla vs. Kong is helmed by Adam Wingard, who also directed The Guest, Blair Witch, and You Are Next. While, Alex Garcia, Brian Rogers, Mary Parent, and Eric McLeod will create the movie.

According to the reports, the concept of making the monster film Godzilla vs. Kong was first revealed in 2015. Since that time, filmmakers and producers have been working with this project for making.

There are rumors which reveal that the much-anticipated movie is the 36th movie in the 12th in the franchise of King Kong and the franchise of Godzilla.

It will be the Godzilla film which will be made from the Hollywood Studio. There expectation for the monster movie with amazing editing and computer graphics that is modern.

Release Date of “Godzilla V/S Kong”

The monster movie”Godzilla V/S Kong” was expected to launch in March, but due to a few reasons, it couldn’t go as planned. The filmmakers revealed that the movie would be released in theatres in November 2020.

However, there is absolutely no information concerning the additional delay of its launch date during this COVID-19 pandemic that is lethal. Though, lots of films have been postponed because of the”Extraordinary malignant” Coronavirus.

The cast of “Godzilla V/S Kong”

The upcoming monster film Godzilla V/S Kong will comprise Millie Bobby Brown in the role of daughter and father scientists, and Kyle Chandler. It will be similar. On the other hand, Zhang Ziyi is going to reprise her role as Dr. Ilene Chen.

Also, 2014’s Godzilla’s two survival personality is expecting to be in the film. Along with the Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Brian Tyree Henry, Rebecca Hall, and Alexander Skarsgård will also be a part of the film.

Trailer-

This upcoming monster film would be a historical one, with the two powers fighting. Fans are anticipating seeing the challenges of Kong in the struggle with the Godzilla that is gigantic. We’ll see a lot early on the screen.