Last Kingdom Season 5: Expected Release Date, Cast And All The Latest Update

Season 4 of The Last Kingdom continues the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, but what can fans expect from season 5 of the Netflix series, and when will it launch? The Last Kingdom debuted back in 2015 as a joint production between BBC 2 and BBC America, before getting a partnership for BBC Two and Netflix in year 2, and just Netflix from the third year onwards, with year 4 releasing on Netflix in April 2020.

A version of The Saxon Stories book series, written by Bernard Cromwell, The Last Kingdom primarily follows Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon), the son of a Saxon nobleman raised from the invading Danes, as he tries to gain his birthright. Beginning around 9AD, the series depicts a divided England and the attempts to bring it under a single rule by King Alfred, that was murdered in The Last Kingdom season 3.

As The Last Kingdom season, 4 proceeds Uhtred’s struggles with his past and future, the medieval play (which is inspired by some real-life events and people) still has plenty of room to expand and many more tales to tell in a possible fifth season. Here’s what to anticipate from The Last Kingdom season 5 on Netflix.

Last Kingdom Season 5: Renewal Status

Netflix has to rekindle The Last Kingdom for season 5, though it seems fairly likely it’ll happen. Any choice will, of course, depend on Netflix’s screening steps (they do not make public), however, the streaming agency has been committed to the series since first picking it up in season 2. The Last Kingdom’s year 4 renewal came just over a month following the 10-episode season 3 was released on Netflix in 2018, therefore it’s likely a similar schedule will be followed here. That means Netflix will probably announce The Last Kingdom period 5 renewal by late-May or early-June 2020.

Last Kingdom Season 5: Release Date

With grand manufacturing – as well as the shifting of companies making it The Last Kingdom has generally had a somewhat neater release pattern. The first season aired in October 2015, but the show didn’t return until March 2017. The first full season of The Last Kingdom beneath Netflix, year 3, was then released in November 2018, with The Last Kingdom year 4 released in April 2020. That suggests it would be around a year-and-a-half to get The Last Kingdom year 5 to be published, which will be roughly around October 2021, give or have a month. On the other hand, the coronavirus pandemic will likely mean any generation on the show after its restored can’t begin until afterward, so it’s very possible The Last Kingdom season 5 will not hit Netflix until sometime in 2022.

Last Kingdom Season 5: Story Details

The Last Kingdom relies on The Saxon Stories novels, but it generally condenses them down greatly. Normally, two of those novels are adapted per season, with season 4 tackling the 7th and 8th novels in the series, The Pagan Lord and The Empty Throne. That leaves four books in the series left, which suggests The Last Kingdom will ultimately run for six seasons. The Last Kingdom season 5, then, will presumably adapt books 9 and 10, which can be Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer.

Season 4 was about Uhtred’s attempts to reclaim Bebbanburg out of Aelfric, a narrative thread that will continue to play in The Last Kingdom season 5. At the same time, there’ll also be new battles to be fought between the Saxons and the Vikings, with the battles becoming larger and bloodier since The Last Kingdom progresses.