Larks Provides Next-Generation Digital Collaboration Platform For Remote Working

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Technology company Lark Technologies Pte Ltd announced that it has made its collaboration suite, Lark, accessible for free in India. Free Registration Lark

Lark is an all-in-one platform for cooperation that brings together a multitude of work tools that are fundamental, such as Video Conferencing, Online Docs and Sheets, Cloud Storage, Calendar, and Messenger.

100-person video calls

  • Enjoy smooth video and audio calls for up to 100 video participants. Host anything—1:1s, classes, team meetings, live events—without the need to meet in person.

Lark is an all-in-one platform

Responding with projects ranging from travel limitations work from distant and house learning policies, Lark bridges the difference as an easy-to-use collaborative tool that helps individuals stay connected.

What Is Lark? Take a Look This Video

 

The service is also extended for such as, schools, colleges and coaching classes across India, enabling working between teachers and pupils that will manage workflow.

Beyond supporting remote work, Lark has been also acknowledged by UNESCO as a platform that can help students, parents, and teachers facilitate learning and provide interactions.

“With remote functioning in position, we think there’s a need for effective communication and collaboration. Institutes and businesses are working to ensure learning in addition to continuity in work. We are devoted to providing through collaboration tools that are digital and have begun offering Lark. This will make it possible for organizations regardless of size to function effectively with no additional cost,” said Vinay Bhartia, Lark Head, India.

All you need to work from home

“In Lark, we strive to help organizations and individuals achieve more and bring efficiency and joy. Our features help multinational and remote teams work seamlessly as in person. We are constructing a culture of effective communication”, he added.

Lark’s free version comes with unlimited video calls (with innovative display sharing), 200GB of cloud storage, online collaborative docs and sheets, a smart calendar, a powerful messenger, boundless third-party app integrations, and customizable attendance/approval workflows.

These features are all dispersed so there is not any longer any need to juggle between applications to get work done – which means Lark can provide unique features like checking team members’ schedules within a chat, launch a video call right out of a calendar event, and co-editing a document during video calls.

Additionally, Lark has just launched a live-streaming feature to unlock possibilities of collaboration. Video meetings can be live-streamed to reach millions of people, which is very practical for meetings in scenarios such as senior executives presenting a language or teachers.

One suite for all teams

Lark can help organizations remain connected. Below are some of the Lark features:

Messenger

With the strong Messenger of Lark, you can create classes make statements, and keep noise to a minimum. Features like emoji read receipt ensure that staff members can stay in sync wherever they are and can get feedback on their job, and replies conversations. Users may launch video/audio calls, assess group members’ programs, and send. All history is searchable, and locating information is a breeze.

Video conferencing

On Lark, users can enjoy smooth, up to 100 participants, dependable video calls with unlimited moments, share their screen or share a Lark Doc (either out of desktop or from a mobile), and co-edit a Lark Doc together during a video phone. A videophone can be launched at a single click from any conversation or calendar event, and consumers can join on almost any device. Lark Video Conferencing additionally supports inviting participants that are external.

Calendar

Lark’s calendar function allows users to check their team-mates programs and to display calendars. In addition, users can invite chat groups with the addition of group names, to inviting individual contacts into a meeting. From any calendar occasion, users can establish a chat group (in Lark Messenger) and also an agenda doc (in Lark Docs) at one click, so the conversation can begin even before the meeting, and everyone is able to get on the same page.

 

Docs

On Lark Docs, users can co-edit online files with their own teammates, even through video calls, and all modifications are stored in the cloud in Lark Drive (200GB of cloud storage included in Lark’s free variant ). Lark Docs supports including rich multimedia content, such as graphs, videos, pictures, and even group chats and polls. Employing the”Opinion” feature, users can have discussions about particular pieces of a Lark Doc or specific cells of a Lark Sheet. On Lark Docs, you can see and manage document sharing permissions, making it a cinch.

Workplace

Users can automate and customize their associations’ internal workflows such as distributions, reimbursements, leaves, and attendance-without needing to code or purchase extra software. They’re also able to integrate Lark with applications to Salesforce. Lark also has an Open Platform where users can build their own programs and robots.

Lark – Complete Product Tour

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Facebook is utilizing this data to make heat...
