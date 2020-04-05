Kylie Jenner Requires Baby Number Two! But Is She Relationship Someone?

- Advertisement -

Kylie Jenner opened up about her feelings lives with the strain and her daughter Stormi she has to give Stormi a sibling, in a raw new profile in Harper’s Bazaar. A lot of people are saying that the world’s youngest billionaire woman Kylie Jenner is planning for a 2nd infant.

She wants to expand her small young family. Kylie confessed in March issue of the magazine, published on the 4th of February to Harper’s Bazaar. Kylie and her daughter posed in Marie Antoinette’s design garb and Kylie reported that her friends pressure her to have a child. After giving birth to her first child 10, Two years.

She said she constantly feels the strain to provide her a sibling and that she enjoys her daughter Stormie.

Are Travis and Kylie back together?

Kylie said that she made most of her time around her beloved daughter Stormie her child. Not only had she explained her relationship with her daughter is, but she talked about her relationship with Stormie’s father. She said she’s a great connection with him she said it is like they are friends who share parenting. She so is separate in their own lives and said that they are not dating. The couple split around October 2019 after roughly two years together. She explained Travis is a guy when it came to parenting, he agreed to divide responsibilities together.

Is Kylie dating somebody at the moment?

It is quite tough to tell about someone’s dating life when they conceal it. Well if look at the life it appears that Kylie isn’t currently dating anyone at the moment. She is determined for her small business.

She is a single parent and isn’t seeing anyone. She said in the interview that when it comes to having a kid giving Stormie a sibling then there is no program. She said that not with Travis Scott. “He’s an excellent father but there are no plans to have a second child together,” said Kylie.