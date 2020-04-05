Home Education Karnataka 1 PUC Result 2020: Karnataka 1 PUC Result 2020 to be...
EducationResult

Karnataka 1 PUC Result 2020: Karnataka 1 PUC Result 2020 to be announced soon

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020: 1st PUC results in 2020 Karnataka will be announced on the official sites at karresults.nic.in,kseeb,kar.nic.in The 1st pue.kar.nic.in. 2020 Karnataka will be released where pupils can check the marks obtained by them in a variety of subjects. The Karnataka PUC exams were run from Feb 2020 — 25th 2020 that was taken by lakhs of students in the state of Karnataka. Due to the Corona outbreak in the country & the world, the country has been locked down so pupils might have to wait a few times to the PUC 1 outcome.

As so pupils may anticipate the Karnataka PUC 1 result following this 29, per the current update, the lockdown in the country will end on 14th April 2020. In this guide, candidates will receive the information linked to 1st puc, this Karnataka PUC 1 Exam & outcomes 2020 updates that are related. Moreover, students who appeared on the Karnataka PUC 1 examinations 2019 — 20 will have the ability to be aware of the process of downloading the 1st puc outcomes through this article.

Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2020 Release Date

Karnataka PUC 1 exams were conducted in February 2020 and students are waiting for the 1st PUC outcomes 2020 statement that’s fairly evident, after departure one month from the previous date of the exam. Pupils who obtained the Karnataka PUC 1 exams must wait for the 1st PUC Karnataka Results patiently for some more time as the avid of this Corona breakdown and will be announced by the final week of April 2020 (tentative).

Also Read:   CBSE Result 2020: Check here CBSE Result 2020 for Classes 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th
Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Good news for students waiting for Bihar board 10th result, results will come soon

Students can know the mark accessed Intermediate First Year exams (PUC) by downloading the scorecard of this Pre University Course 1st Year. The Karnataka State Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) PUC 1st Year marks of the students will also be uploaded on another link of the site result.bspucpa.com.

1st PUC Results 2020 Karnataka How To Check

  1. First, visit the official website of the Karnataka Result by the link karresults.nic.in.
  2. Now a new page will be displayed where you need to switch the Latest Updates section given on the same page.
  3. Click on the link named ‘Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020.’
  4. Here you must have to enter login credentials such as roll number/ registration number & date of birth.
  5. And click on the submit button.
  6. The Karnataka PUC 1 result 2020 will be downloaded in the PDF format.
  7. Students must have to take the printout of the Karnataka PUC Intermediate 1st Year for future references.
Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Evaluation of answer books will be done after April 14, Bihar board released an update
- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

EVERYTHING YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT “PIXEL BUD 2”, ONE OF THE BIGGEST RIVALS OF GALAXY BUD+ AND AIRPOD

Technology Krishan Kumar -
GOOGLE PIXEL BUD 2; Not only do they must improve on the original earbuds that are disastrous although google's second Pixel Buds face an...
Read more

Karnataka 1 PUC Result 2020: Karnataka 1 PUC Result 2020 to be announced soon

Education Vikash Kumar -
Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020: 1st PUC results in 2020 Karnataka will be announced on the official sites at karresults.nic.in,kseeb,kar.nic.in The 1st pue.kar.nic.in. 2020 Karnataka will be...
Read more

Here’s what we know so far About Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus

Technology Vikash Kumar -
This past year, when they launched the Samsung Galaxy Buds created a splash in the wireless earbuds stadium, along with the Samsung Galaxy Buds...
Read more

Google Pixel Buds 2: When Is The Release Date And What will The Price Be?

Technology Vikash Kumar -
According to TechLife, Google Pixel Buds two will be here this year since the provider is currently competing with the AirPods coming from Apple....
Read more

GTA6; RELEASE DATE, EVERYTHING YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT CASTING LEAK HINTS ROCKSTAR’S LATEST COULD ARRIVE SOONER THAN EXPECTED

Technology Krishan Kumar -
Everything we all know about one of the most famous electronic game of all time GTA6.
Also Read:   UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2020: Board Secretary gave a statement on the news of promoting students without result
March was one big letdown for Grand Theft Auto...
Read more

CBSE Result 2020: Check here CBSE Result 2020 for Classes 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th

Education Vikash Kumar -
Check here CBSE Result 2020 for Courses 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th. Central Board of Secondary Education is the authority which looks in schools...
Read more

We Riot!! if the Manifest Season 2 Finale Doesn’t Answer These Questions

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Manifest is a string that leans into mythology and puzzle, so there's a good deal of pressure on the season 2 finale -- that...
Read more

The Witcher Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot Predictions

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Introduction (The Witcher, S2) So, how are you, people? Holding up to see Geralt of Rivia back onscreen? Yes, all these are testing times since...
Read more

The Walking Dead: Michonne’s top 5 moments

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Michonne's journey on The Walking Dead appears to be around for now after she found several clues that led her to think Rick is...
Read more

UP Board Result 2020: No One Passed, Exam Results Will Be Released

Education Vikash Kumar -
The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council has issued important information for all students, parents, teachers, and others, saying that the high school and intermediate...
Read more
© World Top Trend