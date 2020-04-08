Kailyn Lowry vs. Debra Danielsen: Teen Mom Two star clashes with Farrah Abraham’s Mother over coronavirus

- Advertisement -

Debra Danielsen aimed and she is clapping back. The Teen Mother 2 star and the former Teen Mom OG mother are at odds.

The lack of concern about the hazards of what is happening in the world of Kailyn Lowry caused Debra Danielsen to call the reality celebrity out. She went to call the fact star, saying that she does not feel the COVID- pandemic is real. Lowry denies that is true.

What did Debra Danielsen state about Kailyn Lowry?

- Advertisement -

The accusations made by Debra Danielsen came out of her Instagram post. She singled out Kailyn Lowry for unknown motives. The former reality star attacked Kail and stated the Teen Mom two-star should be a”true grown-up” and to”protect yourself and your kids.”

Speaking to In Touch Weekly entirely, Kailyn Lowry told the publication, “We’ve been quarantined at home like everyone else.” She went on to state she and her family do their part.

It’s unclear what motivated Debra Danielsen to aim. Farrah Abraham, her daughter, has been off from Teen Mom OG for a while and wasn’t associated with Teen Mom 2. The feud came out of nowhere.

Did Kailyn Lowry’s vaccine comments spark Debra Danielsen’s rant?

Last week, Kailyn Lowry was raked over the coals after declaring on Twitter she would”absolutely not” get her children vaccinated for the coronavirus if one became available. This motivated a random man to ask about the vaccine and came calling her out to her beliefs.

Growing up in the spotlight has just taken a toll on Kailyn Lowry. She is always making headlines for her choices, including her choice to have a child with Chris Lopez. There’s been a lot of back and forth as it comes to their fathers and her children.

This moment, Kailyn Lowry is not going to allow Debra Danielsen to come based on something she believed she knew about. The Teen Mother 2 star has said plenty of things from the media, but none of them have been about her taking it seriously or not believing at the pandemic. Lowry is staying home and waiting it out like the rest of the country.