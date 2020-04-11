Justice League 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

More than two years following Justice League’s release, the promised sequel to this movie is sight. While the movie was scheduled to hit theatres in 2019, there has barely been any news on the sequel. The collapse of the film might have soured Warner Bros on Justice League 2. While Justice League managed to gross over 658 million bucks on a budget of 300 million dollars, it wasn’t the success WB was hoping for.

Justice League 2 Release Date

This might come as a disappointment to the DC fans will not see Justice League 2. Warner Bros has shifted its priorities to the Suicide Squad that is slated to launch in 2021. April 2021, Justice League too has a tentative release date for 8th. The tidbit has been sufficient to get fans hyped although there has been no official confirmation on that date yet.

Justice League 2 Cast

The throw to the forthcoming Justice League sequel might be a question. Even though Jason Momoa Gal Gadot and Ray Fischer are likely to resume their roles, the remainder of the cast isn’t too concrete. Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill’s potential in the DC films remains suspense. Additionally, the Flash actor Ezra Miller could be fired following the contentious viral video of him choking a female.

The post-credits scene of the Justice League also teased a possible super villain team-up between Lux Luthor and Slade”Deathstroke” Wilson.