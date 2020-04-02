Home Movies Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow shares first look at the movie
Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow shares first look at the movie

By- Vikash Kumar
Jurassic world: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow is, like most others, working out of home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But he has managed to use the opportunity to share a (very small) first appearance at the third outing at the current Jurassic franchise.

Taking to his Instagram, Trevorrow posted a picture from his desk with the caption” working from home”.

On his monitor is an image of a street having a figure walking through using a bike — though sadly, there are no dinos in sight for now.

Dominion is among a raft of films that have stopped filming because of COVID-19, having begun production back in February.

Also Read:   Jurassic World 3 Director Colin Trevorrow took to Twitter to announce the title of the film

In Addition to stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the movie is due to see the return of first Jurassic world stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

Speaking recently about the filming pause, Neill said: “Suddenly, here we are. We’ve been cryogenically frozen, and Jurassic World: Dominion is on hold. Insects in amber. And now, I’m not working. Dammit.

Also Read:   Netflix's "Uncut Gems" all true story events

“But we will return. We will. And what joy it will be to return to some set, doing exactly what I love best, with just the kind of people I adore: all the people that are remarkable and additional celebrities it takes to make a film. That liberty.

Also Read:   Bring Ellie Sattler Back For Jurassic World 3

“And to put things into perspective — there are many, many worse things than a suspended film.”

Jurassic World 3 includes a launch date of June 11, 2021.

