Jurassic World 3: Release date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And All The Latest Information

By- Vikash Kumar
We have been hearing and watching the existence of dinosaurs through some other animation series or books. But when it comes to movies, then nothing can beat the franchise up of Jurassic World. This franchise is going to come up again using a new film of Jurassic World, in other words, Jurassic World: Dominion. This is the third movie in the series’ part.

Jurassic world 3 or Jurassic World: Dominion is a forthcoming American film, which will be science fiction. It’s an adventure film with some activities for certain. The film is composed by Emily Carmichael, Derek Connolly, Michael Crichton, and Colin Trevorrow. The film is directed at Colin Trevorrow, the person who has led Jurassic World 2015. The film will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

The release date of Jurassic World

Jurassic world: Dominion is the sequel of this 2018 movie, Jurassic world: Fallen Kingdom. The shooting of this film has begun in February 2020.

But on account of the pandemic of Coronavirus, the shooting has stopped for some time. If things go well, then the movie will be releasing on 11 June 2021. However, there are chances of getting the movie on the day that is scheduled. The filming had begun in Canda but ceased due to pandemic.

The cast of Jurassic World

The cast of the World is changed into the new one. We will see Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Neil Howard as Claire Dearing, Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Sattler, Laura Dern as Dr. Elie Sattler, Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, Omar Sy as Barry Sembene, Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez and Justice Smith as Franklin Webb.

The storyline and the trailer of Jurassic World

It’s for sure that the movie will be dealing with the experiences of dinosaurs, but in regards to the major plot of Jurassic World: Dominion, then nothing is yet confirmed or revealed. So we can get a glimpse of the plot the trailer is not yet published. Then we may find in early 2021, In case the filming is done on time.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the movie because this film would be the final in Franchise. The lead actor Chris Pratt said that they would not disappoint us with the film. So let’s wait, at least of shooting until the restart.

