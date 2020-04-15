Jurassic World 3: Release Date Has The Release Date dropped? And Everything A Fan Should Know

- Advertisement -

It has been almost two years since Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom captivated the imaginations of the entire planet, with large box office numbers along with an ending that got everybody talking. And before any of this had landed for opening weekend the mental doorsteps of the fan, there was another sequel waiting in the wings, ready to take the stage once those closing moments performed. So obviously, now is the perfect time to begin speaking about the future installment in the series, Jurassic World: Dominion.

There is a fantastic amount of info we do know, which we’ll share here while there is still a great deal to learn at this moment. But be warned, there will be some speculation based on the end to Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom, as soon as we have updated information, this guide will be refreshed to reflect it. For now, though, let’s dive into the future of what was once just called Jurassic World 3.

When Will Jurassic World 3 Be Released?

Before Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom was even released into the wild, a date was set for Jurassic World: Dominion to take its place on the world stage. The movie will be released theatrically on June 11, 2021. That’s a pretty special date too, considering it’s also the precise day which Jurassic World opened in 1993, making this film the perfect 28th-anniversary gift for dinosaur lovers.

On the other hand, the competition will be quite rigid, as Jurassic World 3 will be pitted against Paramount’s Micronauts movie, which opens the week before it on June 4th, along with an untitled Pixar movie opening on June 18th. Fourteen days after, the battle begins when Warner Bros.’ The Batman storms into theaters on June 25th. That is all assuming that Jurassic World: Dominion manages to maintain this launch date following its postponed production schedule, on account of this COVID-19 pandemic.

What Will Jurassic World 3 Be Rated?

It’s most likely that Jurassic World 3 is going to probably be rated PG-13, as the whole series has followed that routine. The precedent goes back all of the ways to Steven Spielberg’s movie, which balanced the core of a family blockbuster with all the nature of Michael Crichton’s source material that is terrifying. Both movies in the show, Jurassic World and Jurassic Planet: Fallen Kingdom, were rated PG-13 to get”extreme sequences of science-fiction violence and peril.” So unless the violence and danger become scaled back, or more intense, expect more of the same.

Who Is Writing Jurassic World 3?

With this kind of a quick-release window approaching, Jurassic World 3 needs a story written before cameras can start shooting in the not too distant future. As luck would have it, two authors will write the movie’s script. The first is Emily Carmichael, whose recent credits saw her name recorded in link to this year’s Pacific Rim: Uprising, as well as a previous re-write on Disney’s remake of The Black Hole. The second isn’t a surprise Colin Trevorrow. After his indie success with Safety Not Guaranteed, Trevorrow was hired to lead and co-write Jurassic World with composing partner Derek Connolly. The two reteamed for Super World: Fallen Kingdom, but today the group is broken in the name of progress. However, Emily Carmichael will also be involved, including another standpoint.

Who Is Directing Jurassic World 3?

In keeping with the most recent trend to bring back your first manager to close a trilogy, Colin Trevorrow, the director of Jurassic World, and co-writer both that film and Jurassic Planet: Fallen Kingdom, is back in the director’s seat for Jurassic World. This is large because of his dismissal from the director’s chair / composing room on Star Wars: Episode IX which, together with his work on The Novel of Henry, prevented him from returning to the series. Trevorrow didn’t stay an entire stranger to the franchise though, as he did not just co-write the sequel to his original attempt, he also helped approve the hiring of J.A. Bayona on the picture too.