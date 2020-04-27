Home Hollywood Jurassic World 3 Release Date Delay Due To Coronavirus
By- Vikash Kumar
Jurrassic park: Dominion probably will not roam the Earth in summer 2021 as studios reshuffle release dates amid the ongoing coronavirus catastrophe, which compelled Universal Pictures to shut down production last month on the sixth entry in its own long-running Jurassic Park franchise. Following a late February shooting start, perform on the Jurassic World and Jurassic Planet: Fallen Kingdom movie was paused indefinitely mid-March, around precisely the same time another potential blockbuster also proposed for June 2021 — Warner Bros. generation The Batman — suspended filming indefinitely. Days ago, Warner Bros.. pushed their DC Comics tentpole off its June 25, 2021 date, rescheduling The Batman for October 1, 2021.

Star Chris Pratt, who returns as former dino-trainer Owen Grady alongside Bryce Dallas Howard’s ex-Jurassic Globe park operations director Claire Dearing, formerly estimated the Jurassic World threequel would take for 100 days when comparing the large production to Marvel Studio’s blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.

Filming locations for the Colin Trevorrow-directed Dominion include Hawaii, Vancouver, and London’s Pinewood Studios. Before filming was left in London, Dominion was reportedly set for a May shoot in the island country of Malta. It is unclear when production can safely restart.

Like The Batman, which initiated principal photography in January, Jurassic Planet: Dominion could be forced to delay its release date by several months whenever generation resumes.

Universal in recent weeks pushed back Fast Saga sequel Fast & Furious 9 by a year ago, moving it from May 22 of this year to April 2, 2021. Series star and producer Vin Diesel said the choice was made when it became apparent” that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to find the movie this May,” as most film theaters around the globe remain shuttered for the near future in the aftermath of COVID-19.

Should Dominion keep its June 2021 launch date claimed by Universal and Amblin at February 2018, it’d open 1 week before Warner Bros. musical In the Heights, once set for June of this year before it had been postponed, and 2 weeks earlier Sony Pictures’ Marvel Comics-inspired Venom: Let There Be Carnage, that transferred from October of the year to the June 25, 2021 launch date recently vacated by The Batman.

“We have been cryogenically frozen, also Jurassic World: Dominion is on hold. Insects in amber. And now, I am not working. Dammit,” two-time Jurassic Park franchise star Sam Neill, who reprises his role as Dr. Alan Grant at Dominion, recently told Variety of this production pause. “But we’ll return. We will. And what joy it is to return to some set, doing what I love with only the type of people I adore: most of the people and other celebrities it takes to generate a movie. That liberty. And to put things into perspective — there are many many worse things than a suspended film.”

Jurassic park: Dominion also stars DeWanda Wise, Omar Sy, Jake Johnson, Justice Smith, BD Wong, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. The movie is currently scheduled for June 11, 2021.

Vikash Kumar
Hollywood

