Jurassic World 3 cast: Who from Jurassic Park will be in Jurassic World Dominion?

- Advertisement -

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be seen once again as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing respectively, as confirmed by Colin Trevorrow. He’s stated that there are other characters from the Fallen Kingdom that will become”major characters”.

Newcomer to the franchise Isabella Sermon might also return as Maisie Lockwood, the genetically-created offspring of John Hammond’s former spouse Sir Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell).

- Advertisement -

And to complete this trilogy, morally dubious geneticist Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong) could finally get his comeuppance. Although he was not at the sequel, Jake Johnson could reprise his much-loved Jurassic World function as Lowery from the threequel.

Trevorrow stated: “It does not mean he’ll never return, and I have had discussions with almost everyone the actors going back into the prior movies about how significant their legacies would be to these films, and yet also how important it is to continuously change and evolve them to something fresh.”

Even though Jeff Goldblum returned to the franchise since Dr. Ian Malcolm, he had limited screen time in Jurassic Planet: Fallen Kingdom. But fret not, fans of the original — the THREE remaining original stars are confirmed to be reprising their roles!

Director Colin Trevorrow disclosed he staggered their recurrence. “We’d brought back Dr. Henry Wu first since he was the man behind the science and the only one who made sense. Otherwise, we would have had to think of a reason Ellie, Malcolm, and Grant went to the theme park on the same day it broke down — again,” Trevorrow stated.

“However, another film permits the legacy personalities to be a part of the story in a natural manner. [Jurassic World Dominion screenwriter] Emily Carmichael and I predict it Jurassic Park VI because it’s.”

Chris Pratt recently cautioned that everybody would be returning, but there is still no official word on reprisals from Ariana Richards (Jurassic Park), Vince Vaughn, Julianne Moore (Lost World), William H. Macy, Téa Leoni (Jurassic Park III), or even Lauren Lapkus (Jurassic World).