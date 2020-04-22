Home Entertainment Joker 2 Cast, Release Date, and Plot Latest update
Entertainment

Joker 2 Cast, Release Date, and Plot Latest update

By- Alok Chand
The last part of the movie Joker is among the best movies concerning acting and storyline. Joaquin Phoenix played a major role. But after the film was released in the theaters around the world folks believed that there will not be a sequel. This thought was confirmed by the manager and co-writer of this movie Todd Phillips.

Joker 2

He says that they made the film in a narrative and not in a way that it will carry a sequel. He believes that sequels that are working are annoying as the team should connect the dots in the past in addition to the current. But now it’s verified that Joker 2 will come out shortly. Todd directs and together with Scott will write the movie.

Joker 2 Cast

Joker 2

The sole question that is going on people’s minds is that will Joaquin play the role of Arthur Fleck (Joker) again. It is no secret that his acting in the film led to the movie’s success in addition to many nominations in the Oscars. We will be returning in the movie although the listing of cast members isn’t out yet from the press.

Joker 2 Release Date

The movie’s launch date isn’t yet out. The crew and cast of the film are not supported by any source. It will take some time for the film to be in theatres as the shooting is on hold. Apart from that, the world pandemic is now impossible to work outdoors.

Joker 2

Joker Two Plot

After the movie, Arthur turns to the villain minded Joker. In the last scene of the movie, it demonstrates that Arthur is locked from the Arkham State hospital. The film will be amazing, although the plot of this film that is new is not out in public.

