JNU Admission 2020: JNUEE, Entrance Exam, Admission Form, Last Date And Eligibility

JNU 2020 Application Form for JNUEE can be filled until 30th April 2020. To enroll different candidates in UG and PG programs, the University conducts an entrance exam known as JNUEE. Also known as JNU Admission Exam, this college degree admission test is held to offer admission in various fields of engineering, science, law, humanities, etc. JNU CEEB is running. We have given all of the facts about the JNU Admission 2020.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) includes a distinctive academic structure that sets it apart from other universities that are currently being followed in its ten universities of four and Research Special Centres of Learning, based so far. The Schools and Special Centres Provide different UG, PG and study classes in multiple specializations under the stream of Science, Commerce, Arts, etc. The University usually problems offline Application Types (by post) during the first or second week of March every year. To promote higher education, each full-time enrolled student of JNU receives financial assistance through various fellowship/scholarship facilities.

The Entrance Examination for admission to the different programs of research is held in Kendriya Vidyalayas every year disperse across India in the third week of May. The examination consists of One question paper of three hours duration set for each program of research or each pair of programs of study. The Entrance Examination is held for four times with two three-hour sessions each day. The weightage of marks is 70% and 30% to the Written Examination and the Viva Voce (wherever prescribed) respectively.

Apart from the usual booking for the backward classes and individuals with physical disabilities (OBC/SC/ST/PH), the University also includes a provision to provide up to 15% of the seats in each program of research to overseas nationals. These seats for overseas nationals are above and over the intake fixed for each program of research. The University also awards Deprivation Points up to a maximum of 10 points, to all female applicants, all candidates hailing from districts of Quartile 1 and 2, Kashmiri migrants, widows/wards of defense personnel killed/disabled in action/in peacetime with death/ disability attributable to military service.

JNU UG Admission 2020

The School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies (SLLCS) is the only Faculty of Study that Offers a Bachelor’s degree in this University i.e. B.A. (Hons). The course is offered in the following languages — Chinese, Arabic, French, Japanese, German, Korean, Persian, Pashto, Russian, And Spanish.

Entrance points are also offered by the School to both first and second years of this program. No viva voce examination is held for entrance to B.A. (Hons.) First-year, however, the candidates for admission to B.A. (Hons.) The year is encouraged for the viva voce examination. So as to be eligible for viva voce examination, a candidate must secure the following marks out of 70 from the written exam for undergraduate classes (only where viva voce is prescribed):

JNU Admission 2020 Eligibility Criteria

JNU Admission Eligibility Criteria 2020 vary for various programmes offered by the University:

Nationality

Both Indian and Foreign National candidates are eligible to apply.

Age Criteria

The minimum age limit is 17 years as on 1 October 2020 for BA (Hons.) 1st year programme. There is no age bar for any other programme.

JNU Admission 2020 Admit Card

JNU Admission 2020 Admit Card will be published on May 2020. Candidates will have the ability to obtain the admit card by online mode. To obtain it, pupils are required to enter their program number and password. No admit card will be send through mail or post from the University.

JNU Admit card is. No pupil will be allowed without showing their acknowledge card together with a valid photo id 23, to enter into the exam hall.

JNU Admission 2020 Answer Key

The board will release the JNU Answer essential for a variety of programs after completion of these exams. It will be made available through online mode.

JNU 2020 Answer key will be published online only for the objective type of question papers and not to the kind of queries. A connection will be offered on the web site for downloading the response key.

Students will be able to calculate their marks scored at the entrance test with the support of Answer key.