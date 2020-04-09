Home Education Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 – Date of Declaration
Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 – Date of Declaration

By- Vikash Kumar
The pupils are due to the time lapse between the 10th Result 2020 announcement date along with the faculty admission dates since the pupils need to fill the forms. The JAC Result 2020 is important for their future career since the merit in the Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 will be considered for admission to the classes in college. Considering the importance of this Jharkhand Board Outcomes, academic specialists have been calculating with the support of each bit of information out there at their disposal, attempting to determine the tentative date of their Jharkhand Result 2020.

State Exam Name Exam Date Exam Result Date
Jharkhand Jharkhand 10th Board Exam 11th February – 28th February 2020 2nd– 3rd Week of May
JAC Intermediate Board Exam 11th February – 28th February 2020 2nd Week of May
JAC Intermediate Commerce Result 11th February – 28th February 2020 2nd Week of May
JAC Intermediate Science Result 11th February – 28th February 2020 3rd Week of May
JAC Intermediate Arts Result 11th February – 28th February 2020 3rd Week of May
Generally, it takes around 40 to 45 days for processing of answer sheets and processing of JAC Result information after the completion of this board examination. Taking into consideration of the fact and judging from the past year’s fad, the JAC Effect 2020 could be anticipated around the second week of May.

The students have to remember that this is an estimation and that Jharkhand Board will formally announce the date of Jharkhand Intermediate Result 2020. Until then, you can keep checking this page for updates about the JAC Effect date 2020.

Where to Check JAC 10th Result 2020

The Jharkhand Academic Council will release the JAC 10th 2020 results on the site. Pupils who’ve been anticipating the launch of the Class 10 Board results for so long will flock to the site to get the same. But with so many students trying to get their outcomes might bring about the official portal to slow down. This makes the pupils anxious as to where can they access their Jharkhand Board outcomes. We advocate the students not to worry since they’ll have the ability to obtain their JAC result 2020 from this page. –

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

