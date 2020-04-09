Jeffrey Wright Talks’Westworld’, the Overall Collection Plan, and Some Details About’The Batman’

- Advertisement -

Created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the HBO series Westworld is back for Season 3, since it continues its exploration of artificial consciousness and the question of free will. Now put in the futuristic current afternoon of 2058, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) is outside in the real world and digging deeper into each one the unanswered questions in the past two seasons, and things will get interesting once Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), who has been reset, figures out just what she’s up to.

Collider: This is such an interesting season, exploring the world beyond the parks. When it came time to do Season 3 of the show, did Jonah Nolan and Lisa Joy and you meet, or call you to chat about what they wanted to perform? Before doing the season, how much of your personality arc along with the season arc did they tell you?

JEFFREY WRIGHT: We had a very specific understanding that we left the park and that we now stepped to the role of guests in that at the new world that would eventually become our park. We had been recasting a mirror, as the show tends to perform. We knew that our personalities were the guests. However, we had a comprehension of what the implications of this are. We become more aware, as we get scripts. We didn’t speak about where we would go, too specifically. Keep us making our way down the rabbit hole of the series and they like to keep us moving.

Can you feel that the show has changed its approach to twists and shows a bit, especially after a bunch of fans had guessed that your personality was a host, pretty early on in Season 1?

WRIGHT: I don’t know if there’s been a change in the approach, whatsoever. The show evolves, from episode to episode and season to season. I believe the show requires focus, and succeeds to be complicated and, to some extent, hard, and can’t just be gratuitous background sound to the audience. The elements of shows and discovery will last, but they will continue in different ways. I don’t feel that we have been or will be apologetic about that, in any respect.

Are you told how many more seasons are planned, for the story that they must tell?

WRIGHT: Yeah, I know how many seasons they had, originally, in their brains that are large. They’ve got an arc that they built from, at the beginning.

Beyond that, could there be greater than one more season?

WRIGHT: There very well maybe, yeah. That has was the intent, from the start.

Are you told exactly what the close of the show is?

WRIGHT: Oh, no, certainly not. As the writing unfolds while there’s a blueprint for your storytelling, what’s fantastic about a long-form show like this is they do reshape themselves and the performances unfold. There’s no source material for our show, so the possibilities stay fairly wide fluid and open. The only restrictions are Jonah and Lisa’s huge mad imaginations.