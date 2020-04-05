Home Education JEE Main 2020 Exam has been postponed due to COVID
JEE Main 2020 Exam has been postponed due to COVID

By- Vikash Kumar
JEE Main 2020 April session which was lined in midweek of April has been postponed due to COVID — 19, it’ll now be held in the last week of May as per NTA’s most up-to-date official notice issued on March 31, 2020. JEE Main Admit Card release has also been delayed, it will be issued after April 15, 2020, based on the situation at that moment. Candidates will be updated once the dates for the April session are released. Read More about JEE Main Postponement Here

NTA has mentioned in the notice that the exact date for the examination will be outside once there is clarity on the nation’s situation in terms of coronavirus crisis, it has published an exclusive text message helpline for its assistance of aspirants. Meanwhile, applicants can check JEE Main Result for B.E/ B. Tech, B. Arch and B. Planning papers, 12 candidates in total have scored a 100 percentile from the three papers of JEE Main 2020 January session. JEE Main 2020 Cut Off for General category candidates is expected to land at 89, while the cut-off for reserved categories might range from 40-75.

  • JEE Main Form Correction has been reopened from April 1 — 14, 2020. Candidates can correct their registration details with their login credentials.
  • NTA has decided to give compensatory 1 hour (along with 3 months ) for candidates with benchmark disabilities if they avail the center of a scribe or not.
  • Candidates with a history of trade and humanities are also eligible to sit for JEE Main B. Planning Paper. Candidates must have passed class 12th or equivalent exam with Mathematics as compulsory subjects.
  • Numeric Value Questions have been added into the paper blueprint of all 3 newspapers. There will be no negative marking in such a situation for unattempted questions or incorrect answers. Assess Upgraded Exam Pattern
  • The examination will be run in 3 newspapers now rather than 2 newspapers, there’ll be different papers for B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning.
  • Best 2,50,000 JEE Main test-takers will be eligible to sit JEE Advanced 2020, whereas at JEE Main 2019 top 2,40,000 applicants were nominated for the same.
  • JEE Main 2020 January session was successfully run from January 6 — 9, 2020. Out of 11,18,673 applicants who enrolled for the January semester, 8,69,010 seemed for the test.
  • JEE Main Answer Key for B. Arch and B. Planning newspapers Was released by NTA, applicants can download JEE Main Answer Keys and Response sheet using their login Id and Password.
  • Following the expert investigation, JEE Main Question Papers of B.E/ B. Tech for the January 2020 session, physics emerged as the toughest part. Mathematics was easy but and chemistry questions were in the syllabus of NCERT.
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

