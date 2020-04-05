James Gunn’s Thought For Scooby-Doo 3 Seems Wild

- Advertisement -

As a filmmaker, James Gunn has become widely known for producing jobs that are somewhat more unconventional. Including his work on films like Slither and Super as well as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, who became household names after he handled their big-screen debut. Yet some forget that Gunn was also the scribe behind both live-action Scooby-Doo films of the early 2000s. While the writer-director, never has to make a third episode, he seems to have an idea for this that you would not suspect.

Gunn maintained a Q&A session on Twitter and was asked what he would like to perform if allowed to write another Scooby-Doo movie, and the director gave a fairly fair answer. He would seemingly love to choose the Mystery Inc. gang to Scotland while there, they find that the culprits are two of their very own to solve a situation, however:

That would be a fascinating way to approach handle the iconic dog and his best pal on the huge display, and James Gunn seems to do this open. Funny enough, based on what we understand about Gunn’s openness to attempt bold storytelling techniques, it would not be shocking if he wrote this screenplay.

Still, with numerous other projects on his plate, Gunn greater than likely wouldn’t have the time to return for another Scooby-Doo movie. Additionally, Warner Bros. may not be keen on doing the following live-action adaptation of the character any time soon.

Some may not know that James Gunn originally intended for 2002’s Scooby-Doo to be a bit edgier. He wanted the job to be geared towards adults and older children. This comprised an R-rating plus a scene involving cleavage.

Finally, Gunn’s plan to get an updated take on the renowned Hanna-Barbera personality was halted by Warner Bros. Following the film initially scored an R-rating (thanks to a specific joke from the screenplay), the movie has been amended to PG-13. Parental responses to a test screening, nevertheless, would persuade the studio to generate Scooby-Doo a family-friendly PG movie.

This wouldn’t be the only time in James Gunn’s profession that a studio was not delighted with his style of humor. In 2018, Gunn was relieved of his responsibilities as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 following old tweets of his was unearthed, where he joked about pedophilia and other topics. Due to Gunn’s handling of the situation, he was reinstated as director of this project in ancient 2019.

Though James Gunn won’t be reviving his take on the adolescent sleuths and their dog, however, Scooby-Doo fans will be able to watch them onto the big screen again when the animated Scoob! Hits theaters.