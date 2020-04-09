James Gunn hints we Will see the devastating Source in Guardians 3 of Rocket

- Advertisement -

James Gunn is the director to shoot to get a rewatch of among his movies to Twitter, and his comment provides good news for fans of the group’s furriest member. According to Gunn, Rocket Raccoon will be a major focal point of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Rocket, a walking, talking raccoon from space that enjoys mechanisms and explosions, could have been a completely comedic figure, but Gunn, who’s written or co-written both Guardian films, has managed to inject a considerable quantity of pathos into the lonely little furball. And, as he told one fan on the Twitter night, that is not by mistake.

The origin story of the rocket has not been researched from the films but in a slew of speaking along with the comic books he, walking critters was made to become servants and caretakers, through cybernetic enhancement and painful experimentation. The Rocket of Gunn has had little experience

Rocket has so far emerged in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. Two, in addition to having a fairly significant part in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in which he turned into a good buddy of Thor. And Gunn suggested that he plans to keep that streak going in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, saying”Rocket is a big part of what is going on in the future.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remains in pre-production stages, as Gunn completes work on Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad, due to hit theatres on Aug. 6, 2021. It does not have a release date, and with Marvel’s Cinematic Universe scheduled more than two decades beforehand, it’s a safe bet we won’t see the next Guardians until at least Fall 2022.

In the meantime, you can check out Gunn’s Twitter account for more tidbits about the making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, for example how it gave the Infinity Stones an origin story even though no one working on it understood Infinity War was going to happen.