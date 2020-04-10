Home Education JAC 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand board 10th result 2020 out by 2nd...
JAC 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand board 10th result 2020 out by 2nd or 3rd week of May 2020

By- Vikash Kumar
JAC 10th Result 2020 — Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce JAC 10th result in May 2020. It is released online at jac.nic.in or jacresults.com. A link can be accessed from the page. Roll number and pupils need to log into using roll code to look at the result. Of the personal particulars of the pupils, it consists Of marks obtained. Check more details on Jharkhand Board 10th result 2020 from this page.

Jharkhand Board releases the course effect at the login that is respective. Each year, approx 4.5 lakh pupils take up course 10th college examination. Students may check the program for the announcement of the Jharkhand board result that is 10th 2020 in the table below.

JAC 10th Result 2020 Important Dates
Date of Exam 1 1 -28 Feb 2020
Result Date 2nd or 3rd week of May 2020

JAC 10th Result 2020 Date

Last year, the result was announced by the board on May 16. It takes about 40-45 days to assess the answer sheet and process the JAC result. Considering that the previous year’s tendencies board result in 2020 can be expected to be out by the 2nd or 3rd week of May 2020.

How to Check Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020?

Step 1: Click on the direct link on this page to check JAC 10th result.

Step 2: Next, the students have to log in using roll code and roll number as printed on JAC 10th class admit card.

Step 3: Click on the ‘submit’ button after which your result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Lastly, you can check the result and download it for future reference.

