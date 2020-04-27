Its More Dangerous TO Find The Corona-Patient Because Of Same Symptoms Like Flu

- Advertisement -

The brand new observed coronavirus symptom can also be the most damaging one and may appear in patients that do not even experience different symptoms.

Physicians have noticed a rise in strokes caused by blood clots in young adults, who may be reluctant to seek medical help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The congestion of blood vessels in the brain caused by coronavirus clots may be life-threatening if not treated promptly.

Flu-like symptoms may be indicative of infection with the novel coronavirus nowadays. If you are experiencing a cough and fever followed by trouble breathing, you might have COVID-19 and you might require medical care. However, not all patients exhibit those symptoms. Many are asymptomatic carriers who may not even know they had the virus until taking a COVID-19 evaluation or an immunity test.

Others may experience unusual symptoms such as the reduction of smell and taste, reddish eyes, or skin problems who have no other explanations. Cardiac arrest-like symptoms and neurological signs have been observed in other patients who might not have shown the usual COVID-19 signals. It turns out there’s another severe coronavirus symptom that folks need to be aware of, and it could just be the most dangerous of all of them. That is because it is the type of medical condition that could lead to severe complications that aren’t related to COVID-19, such as sudden strokes that affect the younger people. Strokes are common health complications with specific ailments, but they typically happen with older patients. But doctors who were treating COVID-19 patients observed a higher incidence of sudden strokes in patients in their 30s or 40s who had no other ailments or even severe cases of COVID-19. Those patients were unwilling to call 911 because they heard physicians were stricken with coronavirus cases, physicians told CNN.

Reports a few days ago suggested that blood clots might be the latest complication of this virus, and physicians who observed them in some patients weren’t certain how to cure them. Some physicians told Company Insider that blood-thinning medications might work against these side-effects, while some considered clot-busting medications used to treat strokes.

When a blood clot blocks an artery in the brain, it will reduce the oxygenation of a brain area, which may have different impacts on your system. It might even cause death. “The virus seems to be causing increased clotting in the large arteries, resulting in severe stroke,” Mount Sinai Health System neurosurgeon Thomas Oxley told CNN. “Our report reveals a seven-fold increase in the prevalence of a sudden stroke in young patients during the previous two weeks. The majority of these patients don’t have any previous medical history and so were at home with either mild symptoms (or in many instances, no symptoms) of COVID.”

At least one patient has died and others are in intensive care or even the stroke device. 1 person went home but will require continued intensive maintenance. As a comparison, the same team treated fewer than two individuals under 50 with big vessel stroke each month within the previous 12 months.

Anyone exhibiting signs of a stroke should call 911 as quickly as possible. The blockage of a significant artery in the brain will take a process called clot recovery (see video at the end of the post), which needs to be carried out in 6 to 24 hours from the occasion. Oxley says people ought to familiarize themselves with a simple mnemonic to self-diagnose a stroke and get quick treatment: FAST. “F for face drooping, A for arm fatigue, S for speech difficulty and T to get time to call 911,” CNN explains.