It’s expected New Smartphone With 192-Megapixel Camera Tipped to Launch Next Month

A rumor suggests that a smartphone is set to launch and it’ll be equipped with a 192-megapixel camera. The highest-resolution sensor found in a right now is the sensor. Mi 10 camera specs and the Xiaomi Mi 10 series launched in February this year arrived with a 108-megapixel principal camera, and also a smartphone is allegedly coming next month, to trump these Mi 10.

There are no details about the OEM that will launch this phone. Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has taken to Weibo to indicate that a new phone with a mammoth 192-megapixel main camera is going to be released next month. This is actually the first time we’re hearing of this high-resolution image detector, as soon as next month, comes as a surprise, and the fact it is launching onto a smartphone. Qualcomm did announce last year that its high-end Snapdragon SoCs will come up to 192-megapixel camera assistance, but the development of such a sensor hasn’t been reported yet.

The version number SM7250, that’s the model number for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 series is also mentioned by the tipster. Though the Snapdragon 765 SoC does provide support for up to 192-megapixels, it comes with support for snapshots.

Characteristics like HDR or for that matter, some other processing, will not be possible using the high-resolution camera. It was seen just how the sensor is optimized to allow this on a smartphone all. For now, this leak seems too good to be true, and we recommend you to take it with a pinch of salt. More rumors and flows should surface When an OEM is working on a phone.