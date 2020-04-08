Home Technology It's expected New Smartphone With 192-Megapixel Camera Tipped to Launch Next Month
Technology

It’s expected New Smartphone With 192-Megapixel Camera Tipped to Launch Next Month

By- Viper
- Advertisement -

A rumor suggests that a smartphone is set to launch and it’ll be equipped with a 192-megapixel camera. The highest-resolution sensor found in a right now is the sensor. Mi 10 camera specs and the Xiaomi Mi 10 series launched in February this year arrived with a 108-megapixel principal camera, and also a smartphone is allegedly coming next month, to trump these Mi 10.

There are no details about the OEM that will launch this phone. Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has taken to Weibo to indicate that a new phone with a mammoth 192-megapixel main camera is going to be released next month. This is actually the first time we’re hearing of this high-resolution image detector, as soon as next month, comes as a surprise, and the fact it is launching onto a smartphone. Qualcomm did announce last year that its high-end Snapdragon SoCs will come up to 192-megapixel camera assistance, but the development of such a sensor hasn’t been reported yet.

Also Read:   New sensational Mobile Nubia's RedMagic 5G with 144Hz display and liquid cooling : Forget the Samsung Galaxy S20
- Advertisement -

The version number SM7250, that’s the model number for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 series is also mentioned by the tipster. Though the Snapdragon 765 SoC does provide support for up to 192-megapixels, it comes with support for snapshots.

Also Read:   Google Pixel Buds 2 listed again at stores for pre-order at yet another US retailer

Characteristics like HDR or for that matter, some other processing, will not be possible using the high-resolution camera. It was seen just how the sensor is optimized to allow this on a smartphone all. For now, this leak seems too good to be true, and we recommend you to take it with a pinch of salt. More rumors and flows should surface When an OEM is working on a phone.

Also Read:   Here’s what we know so far About Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
- Advertisement -
Viper
Viper is a tech enthusiast, who is constantly active in the field of technology. He is following his passion for technology.

Must Read

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4: Release Date, Renewal, Cast, and Other Major Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an internet television series that's made by Amy Sherman-Palladino. The show's first season premiered March 2017, on Prime Video....
Read more

It’s expected New Smartphone With 192-Megapixel Camera Tipped to Launch Next Month

Technology Viper -
A rumor suggests that a smartphone is set to launch and it'll be equipped with a 192-megapixel camera. The highest-resolution sensor found in a...
Read more

When Season 3 of Sex Education is Coming Out?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Sex Education has been renewed for its Season 3 and it's official. Season 2 of the drama was released in January this year. With...
Read more

The OA Season 3: Release Date Constructed On Netflix? Here Is What We Know

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The OA is a Netflix American mystery drama with supernatural sci-fi and fantasy elements for this. The OA premiered back in 2016 and after...
Read more

Enter 4-Digit Pin To Watch Restricted Content With NETFLIX

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Netflix's new parental controls incorporate the option of locking profiles down together with 4-digit PINs. Setting up a PIN is very straightforward and...
Read more

The Rising Of Shield Hero Season 2: What’s Naofumi Raphtalia

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Excellent news for fans, The Rising Of Shield Hero is coming back with two new seasons. The popular anime gained popularity and series based...
Read more

The Witcher : Release of season 2 and everything you Know so far

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
'The Witcher' is a Netflix series that is special. It takes inspiration in the novels of the writer Andrzej Sapkowsk titled' The Witcher'. The...
Read more

Here Is Your PS5 DualSense Controller

Gaming Viper -
Sony has just unveiled the gamepad we are going to be having to play the PS5 - it's called the DualSense Controller, and it...
Read more

Release Date of Attack On Titan: Season 4?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Attack On Titan Season 4: Attack on Titan season 3 published in three months. Season 3 was the best period of this drama so far...
Read more

Best 10 Shows Everyone’s Watching in Netflix and TV In Coronavirus Quarantine

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
In case you're on the hunt for new shows to watch on TV or in your favorite streaming support, you have undoubtedly come...
Read more
© World Top Trend