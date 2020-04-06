Is Teddy The Host In Charlotte On ‘Westworld’? There is Mixed Proof

- Advertisement -

Spoilers ahead for Episode 3 of Westworld Season 3. Because Teddy was Dolores’ right-hand man while they were at the park together, it stands to reason that she’d choose his consciousness to put to the new Host Charlotte on Westworldnow that she’s back into her own body. There are just a few individuals (er, robots) that Dolores may trust, and if she is likely to shoot down Rehoboam, she wants to maintain her allies shut.

The issue? Into the Sublime, Dolores places Teddy’s consciousness at the end of Season 2, so it was immediately taken by him in Charlotte would imply she then and that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. Does that imply Teddy is not the host in Charlotte? Not automatically. Let us check.

The Evidence Source:

The server in Charlotte is equally exceptionally compassionate and dedicated to Dolores, which have been Teddy’s defining traits. It’s tough to see any host caring about Charlotte’s child as much as Teddy would (except for, say, Maeve, however, she is obviously out of the question). Plus, the power dynamic between Dolores and Host Charlotte is extremely similar to Dolores and Teddy’s: at Season 2, she exploited Teddy by programming him into a brutal killer, which might explain why Host Charlotte referred to herself as a”predator.”

Perhaps it’s apparent that Dolores shares a profound connection with whoever is in Charlotte. If Host Charlotte asks, “Why must I be her?” Dolores answers, “Because I trust you.” She also tells Host Charlotte who”nobody understands you as I do. No one understands me like you,” and “You belong to me” Again, it is difficult to see that her saying those things to anyone apart from Teddy (and when they spoon in bed, it parallels a Season two picture of Dolores cradling Teddy’s dead body).

In terms of how the host might function as Teddy, the most likely (and just plausible ) explanation is that the understanding Dolores placed inside of Charlotte is a copy, and also the original Teddy is still at the Sublime.

The Evidence Against:

After Host Charlotte strangled the pedophile who got too close to her son, she seemed to revel in the violence, sneering she”remembers who she’s” now. Though Teddy became a much crueler variant of himself Season 2, that was only after Dolores tinkered with his programming. At his heart, Teddy is not the predator Host Charlotte says she’s. To avoid continued to hurt individuals, he died by suicide; it seems unlikely he would suddenly be onboard with Dolores’ strategy to destroy humanity.

Additionally, it is worth noting that at a trailer for the remainder of the season, Maeve asks, “Who didn’t place inside of you? Is that you, Teddy?” It feels improbable that the show would put a huge spoiler in a trailer. Then again, that might be exactly the reason they did: to make us second guess ourselves.